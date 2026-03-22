Can Excessive AC Use Lead to Respiratory Infections and Sinus Issues? Expert Answers

Temperatures have begun to soar in various parts of India, with weather experts cautioning of severe heat waves ahead. With the mercury soaring, the use of air conditioning is inevitable for most households. However, the use of the appliance is not limited just to households.

Most people step out of their houses and board an AC car or public transport equipped with air conditioning to travel to their AC workplaces or malls, shopping complexes, or eateries. Most setups in urban areas are equipped with AC, especially during the peak summer season. While they offer relief from the scorching heat, excessive or improper use of ACs may have unintended health consequences.

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Dr Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine at Manipal Hospital, tells us, “Air conditioners circulate cold and dry air. Constant exposure to such air reduces local airway immunity by affecting bacterial clearance. It is proven that the respiratory cilia, which help clear mucus and pathogens entering the human airway, are affected by cold temperatures. Their movement slows down, impairing the ability to clear mucus and pathogenic microorganisms, thereby making a person more prone to infections.”



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She also warns against the excessive use of AC for patients of asthama. She adds, “In patients with allergies, asthma, or reactive airway disease, exposure to such air can cause airway spasm, known as bronchoconstriction, which may trigger an asthmatic attack.”

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The use of AC becomes even more harmful when the device is poorly maintained and not properly cleaned. The medical expert cautions that bacteria, fungi, and other organic antigens can be harboured in poorly maintained ACs. “These can become aerosolised and, when inhaled, cause inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis. One such bacterium, Legionella, can spread through contaminated AC systems. Unclean AC units can cause Legionnaires’ disease, which can be life-threatening, especially in the elderly,” she adds.



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To add to health woes, sudden temperature changes also play a role can also fluctuate well-being. Moving frequently between hot outdoor conditions and cold indoor environments can stress the body and affect immunity. This fluctuation may increase susceptibility to respiratory discomfort and infections.

However, this does not mean that one should stop the use of AC altogether. Simple precautions can significantly reduce risks. Regular cleaning and servicing of AC filters are crucial to ensure clean air circulation. Maintaining a moderate temperature (ideally between 24–26°C) can help prevent excessive dryness.