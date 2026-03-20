What Happens To Your Body When You Avoid Eating Junk Food For 60 Days?

In today's times, from children to young adults, everyone seems obsessed with junk food. Most of us are well aware that junk food is highly detrimental to our health. Yet, people often find themselves unable to resist street foods items like momos, chowmein and more. Some individuals experience daily cravings for these foods. But have you ever wondered what impact abstaining from junk food for 60 days would have on your health?

Junk food is ultra processed and harmful for health | Image: Freepik

Improved eating habits

A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealed that ultra-processed foods contribute to overeating and weight gain, even when their calorie and nutrient content is identical to that of other foods. Junk food tends to intensify cravings. Consequently, refraining from consuming these foods for 60 days helps stabilise hunger hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, thereby fostering a sense of satiety in the body.

Reduced calorie intake

A 2024 study published in Obesity Science & Practice found that individuals who cut their junk food consumption to half reduced their daily calorie intake by an average of 612 calories, resulting in weight loss without the need for a specific diet plan. Steering clear of junk food for 60 days promotes fat burning, helps lower blood sugar levels and leaves you feeling energetic throughout the day.

Advertisement

Weight loss will occur naturally if you quit junk food | Image: Freepik

Relief from gut-related issues

Junk food often leads to gut disturbances and inflammation. When you discontinue the consumption of junk food for an extended period, it helps alleviate these gut-related problems. This fosters the growth of beneficial bacteria and ensures smoother digestive functioning.

Advertisement

Benefits for metabolism