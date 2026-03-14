Know the benefits of eating black rice over white and brown rice | Image: Republic

Indian cuisine is considered incomplete without rice. Whether its dal-chawal (lentils and rice), sabzi-chawal (vegetables and rice), pulao, kheer or khichdi. In one form or another, rice makes for a vital part of our diet. However, consuming rice in excessive quantities can potentially be detrimental to one's health. Consequently, many people are now incorporating black rice into their diets as a substitute for white rice and brown rice.

Black rice is characterised by its deep bluish-black hue and is exceptionally rich in antioxidants. It is packed with fiber, protein, iron and anthocyanins. These compounds help protect against heart diseases, bolster immunity and aid in maintaining optimal digestive health.

Black rice is rich in antioxidants | Image: Freepik

Rich in antioxidants: Compared to other varieties of rice, black rice contains a significantly higher concentration of antioxidants. It contains anthocyanins, which neutralise free radicals and thereby protect your cells from oxidative stress and premature ageing.

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Improves heart health: Black rice contains flavonoids and phytochemicals that assist in lowering levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides. Consuming it daily reduces the risk of plaque accumulation in the arteries.

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Black rice is good for heart health | Image: Freepik

Detoxifies Liver: The phytonutrients present in the bran of black rice help the liver eliminate harmful toxins. This contributes to keeping the body cleansed from within.

Diabetes management: Black rice has a lower Glycemic Index (GI) than white rice, which prevents rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. It also helps regulate insulin levels, making it a healthy dietary choice for individuals with Type 2 diabetes.

Improves digestion: As a whole grain, black rice contains nearly double the amount of fiber found in brown rice. This improves digestion, prevents constipation and helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Aids in weight management: Thanks to its high fiber and protein content, black rice helps you feel full for longer periods. This helps reduce calorie intake and curbs cravings, which is beneficial for weight loss.