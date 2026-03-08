Digital Fatigue: Experts Suggest 20-20-20 Rule As Longer Screen Hours Lead To Eye Strain And Vision Issues

With more and more daily chores moving online, the dependence on smartphones and other screens has increased exponentially. As per a study, from 2015 to 2021, US teens aged 13 to 18 years old averaged 8 hours and 39 minutes of social media use per day. The increased use of social media and smart devices has led to a higher screentime, leading to several vision-related problems.

Speaking to Republic World, Dr Hardik Parikh, Ophthalmologist, Global Eye Clinic, said, "Staring at screens for long periods can strain your eyes. These effects include dryness, irritation, headaches, and even temporary blurriness. All of these effects can be a result of decreased blinking and a lack of focusing on objects at different distances, something that can tire your eyes even more."

Apart from work-related tasks, screens are also dominating daily routines. On a usual day, one uses screens to wake up to a digital alarm, checking messages and updates, for navigation, for educational purposes and even for video calls, texting, sending and receiving money through digital payment systems, consuming content online, and even scrolling through social media. These activities, have become mundane and synonymous with routine, adding to the cumulative strain on their eyes.



Providing solutions, the health expert notes, “Changes as simple as can help make digital eye fatigue better." For the same, Dr Parikh recommends the 20-20-20 rule.

What is the 20-20-20 rule?

As per the expert, "the 20-20-20 rule means taking a screen break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This can help your eye muscles to not be tense. Keeping your screen at a distance, being in a well-lit room, having the conscious effort to blink and having the least amount of screen time as possible can relieve your eyes.” Taking such measures and being aware of the damage caused by excessive screentime is important to protect eyesight longevity and decrease the chance of digital eye fatigue.