  Do You Have A Wet Or Dry Cough? Know The Difference To Choose The Right Treatment

Updated 12 March 2026 at 23:45 IST

Do You Have A Wet Or Dry Cough? Know The Difference To Choose The Right Treatment

Seasonal change is accompanied by cough and cold. We often begin treatment without knowing the ailment, thus delaying the healing process.

Devasheesh Pandey
Seasonal change can trigger a cough easily
Image: Freepik

As soon as we catch a cough, we often look for cough syrups or home remedies. What gets ignored is the type of cough you may be experiencing. Not every cough is the same; it can be a wet or dry cough. The type of cough makes it easier to understand its causes and treatment.

What is the difference between wet and dry cough?

Wet cough: If you have this kind of cough, mucus is produced continuously.

Dry cough: This cough produces no mucus and causes frequent itching or discomfort in the throat.

Image: Freepik

What causes wet and dry cough?

A dry cough can be caused by inflammation or an allergy. A wet cough, on the other hand, indicates an infection in the body, leading to excessive mucus production.

Factors that can trigger a dry cough

– Acid reflux
– Allergies
– Asthma
– Smoking
– Dry air
– Certain medications

Factors that can trigger a wet cough

– Bronchitis
– Cold
– Flu
– Pneumonia

Image: Freepik

Cough-relieving remedies

– Continue to drink warm beverages like tea or water

– Natural honey

– Steam inhalation

– Sufficient water

When to see a doctor for your cough?

– Wheezing is heard

– Blood is visible in the phlegm when coughing

– Difficulty in breathing

– Cough lasts for more than three weeks

– Complaints like fever or chest pain are present

Daily tips to prevent catching a cough

– Prevent this by practicing good hand hygiene and washing hands with soap before eating.

– Do not put your hands to your mouth when coughing; instead, cover your mouth with a tissue or elbow.

– To avoid coughing due to infection, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth repeatedly.

Devasheesh Pandey

12 March 2026