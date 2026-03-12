Do You Have A Wet Or Dry Cough? Know The Difference To Choose The Right Treatment

As soon as we catch a cough, we often look for cough syrups or home remedies. What gets ignored is the type of cough you may be experiencing. Not every cough is the same; it can be a wet or dry cough. The type of cough makes it easier to understand its causes and treatment.

What is the difference between wet and dry cough?

Wet cough: If you have this kind of cough, mucus is produced continuously.

Dry cough: This cough produces no mucus and causes frequent itching or discomfort in the throat.

You can catch a cough easily during changing weather | Image: Freepik

What causes wet and dry cough?

A dry cough can be caused by inflammation or an allergy. A wet cough, on the other hand, indicates an infection in the body, leading to excessive mucus production.

Factors that can trigger a dry cough

– Acid reflux

– Allergies

– Asthma

– Smoking

– Dry air

– Certain medications

Factors that can trigger a wet cough

– Bronchitis

– Cold

– Flu

– Pneumonia

Mucus and phlegm accompany a wet cough | Image: Freepik

Cough-relieving remedies

– Continue to drink warm beverages like tea or water

– Natural honey

– Steam inhalation

– Sufficient water

When to see a doctor for your cough?

– Wheezing is heard

– Blood is visible in the phlegm when coughing

– Difficulty in breathing

– Cough lasts for more than three weeks

– Complaints like fever or chest pain are present

Daily tips to prevent catching a cough

– Prevent this by practicing good hand hygiene and washing hands with soap before eating.

– Do not put your hands to your mouth when coughing; instead, cover your mouth with a tissue or elbow.