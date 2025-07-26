Do You Have Restless Leg Syndrome? Here's What You Must Do

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), also known as Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological condition that causes an irresistible urge to move the legs—usually during the evening or nighttime hours when you're sitting or lying down. This is accompanied by the a sensation, often described as crawling, tingling, itching or throbbing felt deep in the legs. RLS can cause sleep disruption and reduce quality of life if left untreated.

Image for representation | Image: Sleep Foundation

Are you suffering from RLS?

If have you found yourself sitting still because of an uncomfortable sensation in your legs, especially at night, you might be dealing with RLS.

Also read: 7 Best Ways To Protect Your Eyes From Your Computer Screen

Common symptoms of RLS include

-- Uncontrollable urge to move legs, especially while resting

-- Discomfort in the legs that improves with movement

-- Symptoms worse in the evening or night

-- Trouble falling or staying asleep

-- Twitching or jerking legs during sleep

Image for representation | Image: Cleveland Clinic

What to do if you think you have RLS?

Medical Diagnosis: It is common for RLS to mimic other conditions like anxiety, muscle cramps or circulation issues. A proper diagnosis from a neurologist or sleep specialist is essential. There's no specific test for RLS, but symptom history and sleep patterns can help confirm it.

Check iron levels

Iron deficiency is strongly associated with RLS. Iron supplements or dietary changes may help if levels are low.

Things to avoid if you have RLS

Certain substances like caffeine, alcohol, nicotine and some specific medications can make RLS worse. Its better to avoid them.

Maintain healthy sleep

Stick to a regular bedtime

Avoid screens before sleep

Keep your bedroom cool and quiet

Avoid heavy meals before bedtime

Warm or cold therapy can help

Warm baths, heating pads, or cold packs can provide temporary relief. Some people find alternating hot and cold compresses helpful before bed.

Treatment options for RLS include

Iron supplements

Dopamine agonists (commonly used for Parkinson’s disease)

Anti-seizure drugs

Sleep medications for short-term relief

Natural and home remedies that can cure RLS