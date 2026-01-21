Is It Safe To Workout During Pregnancy? Know How Expecting Mothers Can Stay Fit

Staying fit during pregnancy is highly recommended for women. While many might believe that a fitness routine will put the expecting women and the baby in danger, when performed under guidance of an expert, health and pregnancy are bound to go hand in hand. Moreover, regular physical activity benefits both the pregnant woman and the baby without increasing risks like miscarriage, low birth weight or preterm delivery.

Here are some fitness tips for pregnant women.

Expecting mothers are advised to eat a balanced diet and stay fit for a healthy pregnancy | Image: Freepik

Benefits of exercise during pregnancy

Exercise during pregnancy offers many physical and emotional benefits. Physical activity may also help manage some symptoms of pregnancy. However, it is recommended that an expecting woman should consult their doctor and get cleared for physical workout, even mild exercises.

If you have been cleared to exercise, then do the following:

– Do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity on most, if not all, days of the week.

– Do not become exhausted too quickly. Opt for quality workouts over intensity.

– If you are healthy and you are not experiencing complications in your pregnancy, continue this level of activity throughout pregnancy, or until it becomes uncomfortable for you to do so.

– Be guided by your doctor, physiotherapist or healthcare professional.

Pregnant women should try light workouts so that their health is not impacted | Image: Freepik

Suggested exercise activities during pregnancy

Activities that are generally safe during pregnancy, even for beginners, include: