DYK Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Is Dyslexic?

Director Aditya Dhar is the man of the moment. Movie watchers can't stop praising his viral hit Dhurandhar, which has grossed over ₹1000 crore at the box office. This is his second directorial and consecutive hit after Uri: The Surgical Strike. While fans are celebrating his success and achievements, his early struggles as a dyslexic person have gone unnoticed.

Aditya Dhar with Sanjay Dutt in a BTS pic from Dhurandhar shoot | Image: Instagram

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language. People with dyslexia have trouble with reading and related skills. Most people are diagnosed with dyslexia during childhood, and face learning issues lifelong.

Also read: 6 Effective Home Remedies That Will Help Ease Acidity Quickly

Advertisement

Can dyslexia be treated?

No blood tests or lab screenings can detect it. Instead, careful evaluation and testing of common signs identify someone with this reading problem. No medications can treat dyslexia. Instead, educational interventions can teach effective new ways to learn and read.

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par grapples with children with special abilities. A character in the movie is shown to be dyslexic | Image: IMDb

What Aditya Dhar said about his struggle with dyslexia

In a 2019 interview with Robin Bhatt for the Screenwriters Association, Aditya Dhar said, “I shouldn't have been here. It's a miracle I'm here. I was severely dyslexic, I couldn't read. Even today if I have to read, it takes me almost a whole day to read 2-3 pages. I was academically weak, but was very interested in dramatics.”

Advertisement

Many popular celebs have been diagnosed with dyslexia