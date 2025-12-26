Updated 26 December 2025 at 22:53 IST
DYK Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Is Dyslexic?
Director Aditya Dhar is the man of the moment. Movie watchers can't stop praising his viral hit Dhurandhar, which has grossed over ₹1000 crore at the box office. This is his second directorial and consecutive hit after Uri: The Surgical Strike. While fans are celebrating his success and achievements, his early struggles as a dyslexic person have gone unnoticed.
What is dyslexia?
Dyslexia is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language. People with dyslexia have trouble with reading and related skills. Most people are diagnosed with dyslexia during childhood, and face learning issues lifelong.
Can dyslexia be treated?
No blood tests or lab screenings can detect it. Instead, careful evaluation and testing of common signs identify someone with this reading problem. No medications can treat dyslexia. Instead, educational interventions can teach effective new ways to learn and read.
What Aditya Dhar said about his struggle with dyslexia
In a 2019 interview with Robin Bhatt for the Screenwriters Association, Aditya Dhar said, “I shouldn't have been here. It's a miracle I'm here. I was severely dyslexic, I couldn't read. Even today if I have to read, it takes me almost a whole day to read 2-3 pages. I was academically weak, but was very interested in dramatics.”
Many popular celebs have been diagnosed with dyslexia
While it may look like people suffering dyslexia may find it difficult to make a career for themselves, that is not true at all. Many popular Hollywood stars like Jennifer Anniston, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Tom Holland and Steven Spielberg among others have suffered from dyslexia. Research shows no link between intelligence and dyslexia. Many people with dyslexia go on to achieve highly in their fields of choice.
