Updated 26 December 2025 at 22:53 IST

DYK Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Is Dyslexic?

Devasheesh Pandey
Aditya Dhar revealed that he struggles to read even today
Aditya Dhar revealed that he struggles to read even today | Image: Instagram

Director Aditya Dhar is the man of the moment. Movie watchers can't stop praising his viral hit Dhurandhar, which has grossed over ₹1000 crore at the box office. This is his second directorial and consecutive hit after Uri: The Surgical Strike. While fans are celebrating his success and achievements, his early struggles as a dyslexic person have gone unnoticed.

Aditya Dhar with Sanjay Dutt in a BTS pic from Dhurandhar shoot | Image: Instagram

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language. People with dyslexia have trouble with reading and related skills. Most people are diagnosed with dyslexia during childhood, and face learning issues lifelong.

Can dyslexia be treated?

No blood tests or lab screenings can detect it. Instead, careful evaluation and testing of common signs identify someone with this reading problem. No medications can treat dyslexia. Instead, educational interventions can teach effective new ways to learn and read.

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par grapples with children with special abilities. A character in the movie is shown to be dyslexic | Image: IMDb

What Aditya Dhar said about his struggle with dyslexia

In a 2019 interview with Robin Bhatt for the Screenwriters Association, Aditya Dhar said, “I shouldn't have been here. It's a miracle I'm here. I was severely dyslexic, I couldn't read. Even today if I have to read, it takes me almost a whole day to read 2-3 pages. I was academically weak, but was very interested in dramatics.”

Many popular celebs have been diagnosed with dyslexia

While it may look like people suffering dyslexia may find it difficult to make a career for themselves, that is not true at all. Many popular Hollywood stars like Jennifer Anniston, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Tom Holland and Steven Spielberg among others have suffered from dyslexia. Research shows no link between intelligence and dyslexia. Many people with dyslexia go on to achieve highly in their fields of choice.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 26 December 2025 at 22:53 IST