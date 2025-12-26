Winter Increases Appetite, Here's How To Avoid Weight Gain

While winter months are usually associated with falling temperatures, experts say that during this season, appetites can spin out of control. As per Web MD studies indicate that people tend to eat more during the winter months. An average person can gain at least 1 to 2 pounds due to overeating during winters and those who are overweight or are suffering from obesity can tend to gain more. Apart from eating healthy during winters, it becomes important to control one's appetite so that the weighing scale shows you the number that you prefer.

Snack healthy

While it is clear that various reasons can lead to increased appetite in winters, the best way to deal with it is not to starve yourself but make healthier food choices. A protein rich snack or meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner can curb frequent hunger pangs.

Increase water intake

Fluid intake decreases during winters. Studies suggest that thirst may sometimes be mistaken for hunger, affecting food preferences and intake. If you keep your fluid intake to optimal levels then you are likely to feel hungry less frequently. Drinking water also rids the body of unwanted waste and keeps you feeling energised.

Drinking water regularly can help you avoid feeling hungry | Image: X

Exercising is must

Don't forget to squeeze in a workout into your daily routine in winters. While feeling warm and fuzzy during winters can discourage you to hit the gym, make sure you do not skip your workout so that you may burn the extra calories you may be consuming during winters.

Green tea can be your ally

Several natural herbs and plants have been shown to aid in weight loss by suppressing appetite. These include green tea, coffee and various others. Consuming them can make you feel full, thus helping your appetite.

Green tea is known to suppress diet | Image: X

Manage your stress levels