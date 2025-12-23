Feed A Cold, Starve A Fever: Medical Myth Or Fact?

“Feed a cold, starve a fever” is one of the most commonly repeated health sayings, often passed down through generations as home wisdom. When someone catches a cold or runs a fever, family advice usually revolves around what to eat or avoid. But this age-old phrase has no scientific backing. The phrase is generally an old wives' tale that has been debunked by several doctors over time.

What is the origin of the myth?

The phrase dates back to the 16th century, a time when medical science was still evolving. Back then, fever was believed to be caused by excess heat in the body, so eating less was thought to “cool” it down. On the other hand, colds were associated with low energy, leading to the belief that eating more food could help restore strength. However, modern medicine now understands infections very differently.

Why is a cold or a fever caused?

A cold is usually caused by a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract. The body needs energy, fluids, and nutrients to power the immune response. Loss of appetite is common, but depriving the body of nourishment can slow recovery.

A fever, meanwhile, is not an illness but a symptom. It is the body’s natural defence mechanism to fight infection. While fever can suppress appetite, it also increases fluid loss through sweating and raises metabolic demands, meaning the body still needs fuel and hydration.



Should you starve in a fever?

Medical experts have collectively agreed that starving yourself during illness is not advisable, whether you have a cold or a fever. There is no scientific evidence to support avoiding food during a fever or overeating during a cold. In fact, inadequate nutrition can weaken immunity and delay healing. What matters more than the quantity of food is listening to your body and focusing on nutrient-dense options. Light, easily digestible meals provide energy without overburdening the digestive system. It is advised to undertake proper medical consultation before acting on any symptom.



What to eat during a cold and a fever?

During both colds and fever, doctors recommend:

Plenty of fluids, such as water, coconut water, clear soups, and herbal teas, to prevent dehydration

Warm foods like dal, khichdi, vegetable soups, and broths are soothing and easy to digest

Fruits rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, guava, and kiwi, support immunity

Adequate protein from lentils, curd or eggs to aid recovery