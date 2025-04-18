Flax Seeds and Sunflower Seeds for Diabetes: Benefits, Dosage, and How to Use

Updated April 18th 2025, 16:41 IST
Flax seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and health-promoting compounds. These tiny seeds have gained popularity due to their nutrient profile and numerous health benefits. Take an in-depth look at why incorporating flax seeds into your diet can be a game-changer for your overall well-being.
According to a report in NIH, flaxseeds consumption on daily basis helps an individual to keep a body fit. Here are some methods which can bring better effect and keep diabetes in control.
- It helps in better glycemic control in pre-diabetic overweight males as well as females.
- Flaxseeds play role in treating diabetes type 2 as it decreases the fasting plasma glucose (FPG) concentrations in pre-diabetes.
- In another study, a low dose of 20g/day for three months was given to an individual.
- Flaxseeds and its components have an anti-diabetic effect. Glyecemic control is improved by flaxseeds and flax lignin.
- According to a study by Hutchins, when 13g/day flaxseeds in low-dose treatment are given, it reduces the fasting plasma glucose.
Source of fibre
Fibre is essential for digestive health and flax seeds are loaded with both soluble and insoluble fiber. This fiber content helps in promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. Additionally, it may help in managing blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar.
Potential heart health benefits
The omega-3 fatty acids found in flax seeds have been associated with numerous heart-protective benefits. They may help reduce cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases, making flax seeds an excellent addition to a heart-healthy diet.
Anti-inflammatory properties
The ALA in flax seeds possesses anti-inflammatory properties that may benefit conditions related to inflammation, such as arthritis, asthma, and certain skin conditions. Regular consumption of flax seeds could potentially help reduce inflammation in the body.
How flax seeds can incorporate into dishes
Flax seeds are incredibly versatile and can be easily integrated into various dishes. They can be ground into flaxseed meal or used as whole seeds. Add them to smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, baked goods, or sprinkle them on salads for an easy way to boost your nutritional intake.
Published April 18th 2025, 16:41 IST