Heat Stroke Treatment: Know Immediate First Aid Steps And Home Remedies For Loo As Temperature Soars

The India Meteorological Department has issued severe heat wave warnings across north and central India. The scorching sun and relentless hot winds severely disrupted normal life, leaving residents struggling under extreme weather conditions. Temperature is touching as high as 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Western India. The blazing sun and hot winds (loo) beckon an increase in cases of heatstroke. The Health Department has advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during the afternoon, stay adequately hydrated, and wear light cotton clothing. Despite the advisory, some essential chores are carried out in the late morning and afternoon hours, leading to cases of heatstroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature rises above 40°C due to excessive heat exposure. It usually happens after spending long hours outdoors in hot weather, dehydration, or intense physical activity under the sun. Common symptoms include dizziness, headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, dry skin, muscle cramps, and fainting. In severe cases, the person may lose consciousness.



Also Read: Signs Of Heatstroke You Shouldn't Overlook

What are the first aid steps to take in case heat stroke symptoms surface?

As per Celeveland Clinic, some crucial steps need to be followed immediately after a person suffers heatstroke.

Move to a cool place: Immediately shift the affected person indoors or to a shaded, well-ventilated area. Avoid crowded or hot surroundings.

Lower body temperature: Use wet cloths, cold sponges, or ice packs on the neck, armpits, forehead, and groin area. You can also fan the person continuously to help cool the body faster.

Hydrate immediately: If the person is conscious, give small sips of cool water, ORS, lemon water, or electrolyte drinks. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Loose clothing: Remove excess clothing and keep the body relaxed to improve air circulation and cooling.

Seek immediate medical help: If symptoms worsen, the person becomes unconscious, vomits repeatedly, or experiences breathing difficulty, seek emergency medical assistance without delay.

Effective home remedies for heatstroke

Hydration boost: Prepare aam panna, coconut water, onion juice, buttermilk or sattu milk. These traditional summer drinks help with mild heat exhaustion and loo symptoms. They help cool the body and restore lost electrolytes.

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Cool feet soak: In case symptoms still prevail, soak feet in a basin of cool water for 10-15 minutes. Alternatively, you can also take a cold water bath.

If symptoms still prevail, it is best to seek professional, medical advice.