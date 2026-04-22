Heatwave Triggers Stomach Infections In Summer, Here Are Easy Precautions To Follow

Medical experts have confirmed that cases of dehydration, stomach infection, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness and fever increase with the soaring temperature, especially in the heat wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for several parts of the country, with the national capital expected to record temperatures between 40-42°C on Tuesday. IMD Scientists further said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across large parts of north and central India over the coming days, along with a mix of extreme weather alerts in other regions. Authorities have warned of moderate health risks and advised avoiding heat exposure, staying hydrated, and using protective clothing while outdoors. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during severe weather conditions, avoid sheltering under trees, and strictly follow safety advisories.



The soaring temperature brings with it a bouquet of health problems. During summer, food spoils much faster due to high temperatures, creating a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. Consuming contaminated water or improperly stored food can lead to conditions like food poisoning and gastroenteritis. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In severe cases, dehydration can worsen the condition, especially in children and the elderly.



What precautions to follow against stomach infection?

One of the simplest precautions is to stay hydrated. Drinking clean, filtered water throughout the day helps flush out toxins and supports digestion. Including natural cooling drinks like buttermilk, coconut water, and fresh lemon water can also help maintain electrolyte balance. Avoid consuming water from unreliable sources, as it may carry bacteria or viruses.

Food hygiene plays a crucial role in prevention. Always eat freshly cooked meals and avoid street food that may be exposed to heat and dust for long hours. Refrigerate leftovers promptly and reheat them thoroughly before consumption. Washing fruits and vegetables properly is equally important, as contaminants can easily stick to their surface.



Also Read: How Parking Bike Under Hot Sun Can Affect Men's Sexual Health

Advertisement

Maintaining personal hygiene is another key step. Wash your hands with soap before eating and after using the washroom to reduce the risk of infection. Carrying a hand sanitiser when stepping out can be helpful, especially when clean water is not readily available.

Representative image | Freepik



It is also advisable to avoid excessively oily and spicy foods during a heatwave, as they can strain the digestive system. Instead, opt for light, home-cooked meals that are easy to digest, such as khichdi, curd rice, and boiled vegetables. Including probiotic-rich foods like curd can promote gut health and improve immunity.