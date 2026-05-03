How To Identify Adulterated Watermelon Amid Health Concerns

Watermelon becomes the top fruit choice during summers. It cools the body, replenishes lost fluids and provides instant refreshment. However, questions have recently begun to arise about the quality of watermelon available in the market. In many places, there is talk that chemicals are being used in watermelons to make them appear redder and sweeter. Consequently, consuming a watermelon without proper inspection could be detrimental to your health.

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Chemically grown watermelons can cause severe health issues | Image: Freepik

Is watermelon in the market adulterated?

Experts believe that not every watermelon is injected or contains chemicals. However, in certain instances, the possibility of this occurring cannot be ruled out. Unscrupulous methods may be employed to ripen the fruit prematurely or to make it look more appealing. This is precisely why people are now advised to remain vigilant while making a purchase.

Pay attention to colour and texture

When you cut open a watermelon, the colour should not appear excessively glossy or completely uniform. A naturally grown watermelon will typically exhibit slight variations in colour.

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Examine the seeds and pulp

If you notice an unusual pattern around the pulp or if the seeds appear abnormal, it could be an indication of adulteration.

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Watermelon is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals | Image: Freepik

Check the smell and taste

If the watermelon emits a strange odour or tastes unusual, refrain from eating it. It may be spoiled or can contain chemicals.

Additional tips

– Always purchase a whole watermelon and avoid buying pre-cut fruit. Cut fruits left exposed in the open tend to spoil quickly and can become breeding grounds for bacteria. Once you bring the watermelon home, wash it thoroughly and slice it using a clean knife.

– Bacteria multiply very rapidly in intense heat. If fruit is not stored properly, it can spoil quickly. Consequently, the risk of food poisoning increases during this season.

Don't ignore these symptoms

– If you experience vomiting, stomach pain, dizziness or weakness after eating watermelon, contact a doctor immediately. This could be a warning sign of a potential health risk.