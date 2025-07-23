In Pics: Boney Kapoor's Dramatic Weight Loss Over The Years, How Sridevi's Golden Advice Changed His Life

Boney Kapoor is known for producing blockbuster movies in Bollywood and down South. He is also the proud father of actresses Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. His work aside, the filmmaker is currently got the internet's attention for losing an incredible amount of weight. Astonishing is the fact that, Kapoor's weight loss is a result of a strict diet and does not include gym hours.

Kapoor's weight loss has been gradual. Seeing his pictures on social media, many quickly jumped to the conclusion that the popular weight loss drug Ozempic may be behind this transformation. However, that may not be the case.

How Boney Kapoor lost over 26 kg weight?

Reportedly, Boney Kapoor's weight loss is not the result of some fad diet or long hours at the gym. Instead, he has achieved his goal of becoming leaner and fitter by healthy and mindful eating. It is said that Kapoor skips dinner and eats soup post evening. His breakfast consists of fruit, juice and jawar ki roti.

The producer has been flaunting his looks, as he gets into shape, on social media. Last year, he shared a photo collage with snaps of him clicked 20 years apart. In the first photo, taken in 2004, an overweight Kapoor could be seen posing with his wife Sridevi. In the more recent photo, he appeared significantly slimmer.

Back in 2019, Kapoor's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor expressed pride in her father shedding nearly 12 kg weight. Sharing a picture of Kapoor, Janhvi wrote, “Papa lost 12 kgs. Slim, trim, and healthy. So proud.”

Sridevi inspires Boney Kapoor to stay fit

Apart from his leaner physique, Boney Kapoor has also been proudly flaunting his new crop of hair after he underwent a hair transplant last year. Kapoor has credited his late wife Sridevi for inspiring him to stay fit and look better as he ages.

