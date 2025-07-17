Is Bariatric Surgery 'Easy Way Out' For Weight Loss? Know Risks Associated As Meerut Woman Dies Post Op

Unconventional ways to weight loss is not new. Recently, the trend of consuming type 2 diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro has become very common, with celebrities leading the way. However, these weight loss "short cuts" can be dangerous if resorted to without supervision or not under the care of a certified health expert.

A woman in Meerut, aged 55, has allegedly died after undergoing bariatric surgery for weight loss. The family of the deceased alleged that the doctor promised 30 kg weight loss within 24 hours. The woman passed away following her surgery. This has caused concerns regarding what this procedure entails and what are the associated risks with it.

What is bariatric surgery?

Bariatric surgery, commonly called weight loss surgery, is a category of surgical operations intended to help people with obesity lose weight. Healthcare providers may recommend bariatric surgery if other weight loss methods have failed and if obesity appears to pose a greater risk to your health than surgery.

According to Cleveland Clinic, bariatric surgery procedures aim to modify the patient's digestive system, usually their stomach, and sometimes even small intestine. The purpose of this surgery is to regulate how many calories one can consume and absorb. Additionally, they can also reduce hunger signals that travel from your digestive system to your brain, thus reducing appetite and directly helping in weight loss.

Why bariatric surgery is the last resort for some patients?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it is almost impossible for people with class III obesity to sustain weight loss through diet and exercise alone. Once your body has registered your higher weight as “normal”, it continues to try to return to that weight. Bariatric surgery works by changing how your body manages what you eat, allowing healthy diet and lifestyle changes to be effective for sustained weight loss and health.

Bariatric surgery can treat...

Obesity is accompanied by underlying health conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high sugar, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, kidney disease and in some cases, even cancer. Bariatric surgery can treat them.

What are the risks associated with bariatric surgery?

Surgical complications can lead to bleeding, infection, hernias and anastomotic leaks.

Nutritional deficiencies can also occur, and in that case, a health expert may suggest you nutritional supplements.