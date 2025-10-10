Is It Safe To Give Cough Syrup To Young Children Suffering From Cold? Expert Details Risks And Precautions

Atleast 20 children have lost their lives in the past month in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to the consumption of select cough syrups. Following the tragedy, a probe has been launched, and India has declared the three cough syrups as toxic. While all the deaths have been linked to Coldrif, medical regulators in the world's third-largest medicine-producing country have asked consumers to also avoid Respifresh TR and ReLife. The said syrups have been recalled from the market as well.

The children's deaths, linked to the cough syrup, have caused panic among parents across the country. Dr Janaki Ballava Pradhan, Senior Consultant Paediatrics, Manipal Hospital, in a conversation with Republic, revealed the remedies, risks and precautions to consider before administering cough syrup to young children.

The paediatric consultant first shares what causes cold and cough. She says, “Cough is a reflex to expel normal secretions from the upper respiratory tract. When excess mucus production happens, because of allergic exposure like dust, viral infection, the body tries to expel the mucus from the respiratory tract as a cough, resulting in sticky mucus being expelled.”



Also Read: Myth Or Fact: Swallowed Chewing Gum Stays In Stomach For 7 Years?

Is it safe to give cough syrup to young children?

The medical expert cautions against giving cough syrup to children younger than 1 year. She says, “Most cough cases are mild and usually settle without medication within 5-7 days, as viral illnesses can cure by themselves. Children less than one year of age should not take cough syrups.”

However, she adds, for toddlers, the syrups can be helpful if taken under medical supervision. “Children more than one year and less than 5 years can use cough syrup judiciously if symptoms are more worrisome, and the diagnosis for these cough symptoms is appropriate, with dosage and composition for the appropriate time, as consulted by a medical practitioner."



Also Read: WHO Points Out 'Regulatory Gap' In Cough Syrup Testing