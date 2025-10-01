Myth Or Fact: Swallowed Chewing Gum Stays In Stomach For 7 Years?

The habit of chewing gum is a really old one. According to studies, people have chewed gum, in various forms, since the Stone Age. The consumption and manufacturing of chewing gum has also changed drastically over the centuries. Chewing gum sold today is a mixture of natural and synthetic gums and resins. Colour and flavours, sweetened with corn syrup and sugar, are added for varied taste and appeal among the young buyers.

Chewing gum is big business around the word. A significant amount of the $21 billion US candy industry sales is from chewing gums, as per reports, many of which appeal exclusively to children. While the consumption of chewing gum is very popular among kids and the young, there is very little evidence of its harmful effects. However, a popular myth exists about the harm chewing gum can cause if swallowed. It is said that a swallowed gum takes seven years to digest. Surprising and scary, right?

Chewing gum is very common among kids | Image: Freepik

Swallowing gum is purposeful or can happen by accident. "The gum base is insoluble. Our bodies do not possess digestive enzymes to specifically break down gum base," Nancy McGreal, MD, told Duke Health. While gum can't be digested by the human body is sticky and latches on to shoes, hands and other surfaces, it does not stick to your stomach wall or intestinal tract. Instead of hanging around for years, gum simply travels the same path as food and is excreted in stool.

Chewing gum is mostly consumed by people in the age group of 6-14 | Image: Freepik

Even in extreme cases, McGreal said that it is unlikely that gum would stay in the stomach for seven years. “In all the upper endoscopies I have done in both children and adults, I have yet to see a wad of gum lying around in the stomach,” she shared.