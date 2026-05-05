Is Summer Irritability Real? Here's How You Can Manage It

Summers not only bring rising temperatures, but also heat your temper. If you've been experiencing irritation, restlessness, or irritability during summertime, then you're not alone. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Excessive heat triggers feelings of anxiety, agitation, irritation, and cognitive difficulties." The effects of warm weather are certainly not limited to your physical state but extend to your psychological and emotional well-being.

Key reasons for irritability during summers

Stress from temperature

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Heat can affect both mood and mental well-being | Image: Freepik

When the temperature rises, your body tries really hard to stay cool by sweating and increasing blood flow. This constant effort leaves the body feeling tired and uncomfortable. And when you're physically uncomfortable, you get irritated faster.

Mood change due to dehydration

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During the summer, you lose more water through sweat. Less water in the body causes headaches, poor focus, and tiredness. When you don't feel your best, you get irritated and annoyed even by small things.

Heat triggers stress

Heat can increase stress, which releases a hormone named cortisol. Cortisol is your body’s main stress hormone. Higher stress levels make you feel more tense and anxious. Because of this, every small thing might feel frustrating and hard to do.

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What can help?

While you can’t control the weather, a few simple adjustments can help manage how it affects you.

Staying hydrated throughout the day

Staying hydrated helps regulate mood and energy | Image: Freepik

Drink water regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty. In summers, your body loses fluids quickly through sweat, and proper hydration helps maintain energy levels, brain function and mood. You can also include liquids like coconut water or lemon water to stay refreshed.

Avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours

Try to stay indoors between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun is strongest. As per a report in the Cleveland Clinic, "Don't go out between the hours of 10 and 4, the hottest part of the day", because direct heat exposure increases body temperature and fatigue. To avoid this, refrain from stepping out of the house during hot hours. Less exposure to heat means less physical stress and irritability.

Consuming foods with high water content

Water-rich foods help keep the body cool in summer | Image: Freepik

Eating foods with higher water content is considered essential and helpful during this scorching heat because not only does it boost hydration, it also keeps the body cool and regulates body temperature. Add cucumber, watermelon, tomatoes, strawberries and grapes to your daily diet.

Ensure you get a good night's sleep

Hot weather can disrupt sleep, which makes you feel more tired and irritable. A well-ventilated room is suitable for a good sleep because it keeps the room cool. Good sleep can help you remain calm, and it also helps in stabilising your mood.