Medical Tests People In Their 30s Should Take
A survey conducted by the Government of India revealed that starting from this age, several conditions such as pre-diabetes, fatty liver and thyroid imbalances progress gradually without presenting any obvious symptoms.
- Health News
- 3 min read
By the time people hit their 30s they become so engrossed in their careers and responsibilities that their health often takes a backseat. This is precisely the age when several serious ailments begin to silently develop within the body. Experts believe that if regular health check-ups are initiated in a timely manner, these issues can be detected and addressed in their early stages. This also lowers the risk of medical complications later on.
After 30, the body begins to experience a variety of health issues. A survey conducted by the Government of India revealed that starting from this age, several conditions such as pre-diabetes, fatty liver and thyroid imbalances progress gradually without presenting any obvious symptoms. By the time visible signs of these conditions manifest, the required treatment can often be lengthy and complex. Consequently, the age of 30 is considered a critical juncture from a health perspective, as this is the point at which preventive measures are most effective.
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Blood tests should not be ignored
Tests such as Fasting Blood Sugar and HbA1c can provide insights into the trajectory of sugar levels within the body. The HbA1c test reveals the average blood sugar level over the preceding three months, thereby making it easier to detect early signs of diabetes. Similarly, a lipid profile is also of paramount importance. It provides not just a cholesterol reading, but a host of indicators related to cardiovascular health. Frequently, even when total cholesterol levels appear normal, imbalances in triglycerides or HDL levels can significantly elevate the risk of heart-related complications.
Fatty liver issues
Fatty liver is a condition that is currently on the rise, even among individuals who do not consume alcohol. In its early stages, the condition typically presents no distinct symptoms. However, over time, it can evolve into a serious health concern. While a simple ultrasound scan can effectively detect fatty liver, people often tend to overlook or ignore the need for such a check-up. Furthermore, it is a misconception to view one's body weight as merely a numerical figure. Along with BMI, it is also essential to know the ratio of body fat to muscle. Often, a person may appear fit on the outside, yet hidden internal fat can lead to serious health conditions in the future.
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Essential health checks
Timely screenings for heart and thyroid-related conditions are also crucial. Often, issues such as inflammation or thyroid dysfunction remain asymptomatic in their early stages. However, over time, they can adversely affect energy levels, mood and metabolism. Furthermore, deficiencies in Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, and Iron are becoming increasingly common—conditions that people often overlook, mistaking the symptoms for mere fatigue or stress. Regular health check-ups allow for the timely detection and correction of these deficiencies.