Medical Tests People In Their 30s Should Take

By the time people hit their 30s they become so engrossed in their careers and responsibilities that their health often takes a backseat. This is precisely the age when several serious ailments begin to silently develop within the body. Experts believe that if regular health check-ups are initiated in a timely manner, these issues can be detected and addressed in their early stages. This also lowers the risk of medical complications later on.

After 30, the body begins to experience a variety of health issues. A survey conducted by the Government of India revealed that starting from this age, several conditions such as pre-diabetes, fatty liver and thyroid imbalances progress gradually without presenting any obvious symptoms. By the time visible signs of these conditions manifest, the required treatment can often be lengthy and complex. Consequently, the age of 30 is considered a critical juncture from a health perspective, as this is the point at which preventive measures are most effective.

Diabetes and hypertension set on early but get diagonsed only later | Image: Freepik

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Blood tests should not be ignored

Tests such as Fasting Blood Sugar and HbA1c can provide insights into the trajectory of sugar levels within the body. The HbA1c test reveals the average blood sugar level over the preceding three months, thereby making it easier to detect early signs of diabetes. Similarly, a lipid profile is also of paramount importance. It provides not just a cholesterol reading, but a host of indicators related to cardiovascular health. Frequently, even when total cholesterol levels appear normal, imbalances in triglycerides or HDL levels can significantly elevate the risk of heart-related complications.

If medical issues are detected early, chances of compilications are reduced | Image: fFreepik

Fatty liver issues

Fatty liver is a condition that is currently on the rise, even among individuals who do not consume alcohol. In its early stages, the condition typically presents no distinct symptoms. However, over time, it can evolve into a serious health concern. While a simple ultrasound scan can effectively detect fatty liver, people often tend to overlook or ignore the need for such a check-up. Furthermore, it is a misconception to view one's body weight as merely a numerical figure. Along with BMI, it is also essential to know the ratio of body fat to muscle. Often, a person may appear fit on the outside, yet hidden internal fat can lead to serious health conditions in the future.

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Essential health checks