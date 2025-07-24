Monsoon May Worsen PCOS Symptoms For Women, Eat These 5 Food To Keep It In Check

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common issue among women which causes irregular periods, excess androgen, insulin resistance, and cysts in the ovary. While a significant number of women have PCOS, very few know that monsoon can aggravate the symptoms leading to several complications.

How does monsoon aggravate PCOS syndrome?

Monsoon brings with it a change in mood and food habits. People tend to crave fried, comfort foods and sweets while the secretion of serotonin decreases significantly along with reduced physical movement. These changes can cause hormonal imbalance.

What foods to eat to manage PCOS syndrome during monsoon?

Turmeric: A common spice, it is known for their anti-inflammatory properties and also aids in metabolic wellness.

Whole Grains: Grains like wheat flour, rye, barley, oatmeal, quinoa are great sources of fibre which helps in managing the spike of insulin.

Berries: Berries are rich in antioxidants which helps in managing oxidative stress and inflammation which are two of the key drivers for PCOS.

Fish: Fish is a great source of protein and Omega-3 which also has anti-inflammatory properties which helps in managing PCOS.