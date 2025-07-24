Republic World
Updated 24 July 2025 at 15:08 IST

Monsoon May Worsen PCOS Symptoms For Women, Eat These 5 Food To Keep It In Check

Monsoon can worsen PCOS. Combat symptoms with turmeric for inflammation, whole grains for insulin, berries for antioxidants, fish for Omega-3, and leafy greens for hormonal balance. Manage PCOS effectively this monsoon! Read more.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
PCOS Management
PCOS Management | Image: Freepik

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common issue among women which causes irregular periods, excess androgen, insulin resistance, and cysts in the ovary. While a significant number of women have PCOS, very few know that monsoon can aggravate the symptoms leading to several complications.

How does monsoon aggravate PCOS syndrome?

Monsoon brings with it a change in mood and food habits. People tend to crave fried, comfort foods and sweets while the secretion of serotonin decreases significantly along with reduced physical movement. These changes can cause hormonal imbalance. 

What foods to eat to manage PCOS syndrome during monsoon?

Turmeric: A common spice, it is known for their anti-inflammatory properties and also aids in metabolic wellness.

Whole Grains: Grains like wheat flour, rye, barley, oatmeal, quinoa are great sources of fibre which helps in managing the spike of insulin.

Berries: Berries are rich in antioxidants which helps in managing oxidative stress and inflammation which are two of the key drivers for PCOS.

Fish: Fish is a great source of protein and Omega-3 which also has anti-inflammatory properties which helps in managing PCOS.

Leafy Vegetables: Dark leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are packed with vitamins and minerals which offers a nutritional boost to balance your hormones.