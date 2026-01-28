Updated 28 January 2026 at 15:44 IST
Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: List Of Do's And Don'ts To Prevent The Infection
The Ministry of Health issued a safety brief to prevent the Nipah Virus infection. The notification comes after a few confirmed cases of the virus were identified in West Bengal.
A select number of Nipah Virus cases have been reported in West Bengal, following an outbreak of the infection in Kerala. Since there is currently no approved vaccine for the treatment of the infection, it is highly advised to prevent it by practising easy habits. The cure of the infection relies heavily on curbing its spread, rapid detection and strict isolation. As per health experts, the virus is zoonotic in nature, meaning it is transmitted from animals (vertebrates) to humans. Early reports have linked the Nipah virus to certain species of bats, particularly fruit bats (also known as "flying foxes"). The virus outbreak in India is annual.
How to prevent Nipah Virus? Ministry of Health issues do's and don'ts
The Nipah Virus is easy to prevent. As per a January 22 notification by the Ministry of Health, the disease can be prevented if the following things are practised:
Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming
Some commonly available fruits contain contaminated bat saliva or urine, which could be transmitted to humans if not washed properly before consumption.
Drink chlorinated or boiled water
It is a good practice to boil drinking water before consumption, as it kills all pollutants and contaminants.
Practice good hand hygiene
Experts have also advised washing hands thoroughly using soap and water as a prevention measure for the Nipah virus. It helps carry any infection that you may have come in contact with to spread more.
Keep an eye on local warnings
Once a case is reported in your area, ministry officials give prompt warnings and guidelines. It is advised to strictly adhere to the 21-day quarantine and other protocols issued by local authorities.
Keep animal feed protected
If you have pets at home or feed animals regularly, make sure to keep the fodder away in a sealed container, out of reach of bats or other rodents.
Wear a facemask and other appropriate safety gears
It is advised to wear a face mask while stepping out once cases of the virus are reported in your area. If you are a healthcare worker or someone taking care of a patient with Nipah Virus, it is advised to wear a mask and gloves.
Don'ts during the Nipah virus outbreak
Avoid eating fruits from trees
Do not eat fruits from the ground or fruits that show signs of being eaten by a bird or an animal. This is most prevalent in mangoes and guavas.
Avoid raw date, palm juice or liquids in open pots
Health experts have also warned against the consumption of raw date palm sap or “tari.” These are most likely to get contaminated by bats when left overnight.
Exposure to sick animals
Stay away from sick pigs, dogs and places where bats might dwell, such as old wells or unattended basements.
Maintain a safe distance from infected individuals
Avoid any kind of bodily contact or exchange of saliva, blood, or respiratory droplets with people who you know are battling the Nipah Virus.
