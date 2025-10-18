Updated 18 October 2025 at 19:39 IST
Not Just Lung Problems, Air Pollution Can Also Lead to Fertility Issues in Both Men and Women, Doctor Explains How
With air pollution rising globally, it's linked not just to respiratory issues but also decreased fertility in men and women, affecting hormone balance, gamete quality, and pregnancy outcomes. Experts urge a responsible Diwali with reduced firecracker use and vehicle maintenance to limit pollution.
- Health News
- 2 min read
With air pollution in major cities across the globe reaching concerning levels, it is no secret that several health issues are a direct consequence of poor air quality. While respiratory issues as a result of air pollution have been widely discussed and studied, it is hardly common knowledge that an increase in air pollution can also hurt fertility among men and women.
Talking about the same, Dr.Puneet Rana Arora, IVF Expert, CIFAR, Gurugram, explains, “Air pollution is also associated with low fertility in women and men. Long-term exposure to PM2.5, NO₂, and heavy metals may disturb endocrine homeostasis, gamete quality, and result in abnormal menstruation.”
“For females, air pollutants may cause disturbance in ovulation and disruption of endometrial receptivity, elevate the risk of miscarriage, and reduce ART success rates, such as IVF, while lifetime exposure to high levels of air pollution among men has been linked with decreased sperm counts, motility, and higher DNA fragmentation in semen. Chemical toxic exposure of PAHs and endocrine-disrupting chemicals can mimic or block the natural hormones to cause reproductive failure,” he adds.
The health risk is not just limited to fertility, but bad air quality is also dangerous for pregnant mothers. Dr. Arora says, “Exposure to dirty air during pregnancy has also been linked to conditions of pregnancy such as low birth weight, prematurity, and retardation of children's growth and development. With air quality deteriorating in cities across the globe, infertility due to pollution is turning into an alarming public health issue.”
With Diwali just around the corner, it is thus important to celebrate the festival of light responsibly and try to minimize air pollution wherever possible. Apart from minimizing or refraining from burning firecrackers, it is also a good time to check on your vehicles and ensure that they are up to maintenance code to reduce pollution caused by car emissions. A sustainable Diwali, that does not increase the already dangerous level of air pollution in cities, is a collective responsibility after all.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 19:39 IST