Not Just Lung Problems, Air Pollution Can Also Lead to Fertility Issues in Both Men and Women, Doctor Explains How

With air pollution in major cities across the globe reaching concerning levels, it is no secret that several health issues are a direct consequence of poor air quality. While respiratory issues as a result of air pollution have been widely discussed and studied, it is hardly common knowledge that an increase in air pollution can also hurt fertility among men and women.

Talking about the same, Dr.Puneet Rana Arora, IVF Expert, CIFAR, Gurugram, explains, “Air pollution is also associated with low fertility in women and men. Long-term exposure to PM2.5, NO₂, and heavy metals may disturb endocrine homeostasis, gamete quality, and result in abnormal menstruation.”

“For females, air pollutants may cause disturbance in ovulation and disruption of endometrial receptivity, elevate the risk of miscarriage, and reduce ART success rates, such as IVF, while lifetime exposure to high levels of air pollution among men has been linked with decreased sperm counts, motility, and higher DNA fragmentation in semen. Chemical toxic exposure of PAHs and endocrine-disrupting chemicals can mimic or block the natural hormones to cause reproductive failure,” he adds.

The health risk is not just limited to fertility, but bad air quality is also dangerous for pregnant mothers. Dr. Arora says, “Exposure to dirty air during pregnancy has also been linked to conditions of pregnancy such as low birth weight, prematurity, and retardation of children's growth and development. With air quality deteriorating in cities across the globe, infertility due to pollution is turning into an alarming public health issue.”

