Osteoporosis Explained: Symptoms And Risk Factors Every Older Adult Should Understand

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens the bones. It makes them thinner and less dense than they should be. This occurs when the body loses bone mass or produces too little. As a person ages, the bones naturally lose some of their density and their ability to regrow themselves. As a result, they become less dense and more likely to break from minor falls or injuries. The condition commonly affects the hips, spine, and wrists.

Why are older adults more vulnerable?

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Ageing is considered one of the biggest risk factors for osteoporosis. As people grow older, bone density begins to decline, making bones weaker over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, postmenopausal women are at a higher risk of developing the condition due to hormonal changes and age-related bone loss. Older individuals with certain health conditions, such as endocrine, gastrointestinal, and autoimmune diseases, are more prone to develop osteoporosis.

Symptoms of osteoporosis

According to the Cleveland Clinic, 'Osteoporosis doesn’t have symptoms the way that lots of other conditions do. That’s why healthcare providers sometimes call it a silent disease.' However, certain symptoms may cause changes in the body. And those changes mean that the bones are losing their strength and density:

Frequent fractures

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One of the most common symptoms of osteoporosis is frequent fractures that occur after a minor injury. This happens because the bones are fragile and break more easily than expected.

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Loss of height

Gradual loss of height may occur. Because when the bones in the spine become weaker they get compressed. And this compression prevents height from growing.

Back pain

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Vertebral fractures associated with this disease can lead to persistent back pain and discomfort.

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Shortness of breath

If the disks in the spine are compressed enough, they can reduce lung capacity. As the spine shortens and curves, the organs in the abdomen are pushed upward and outward. It further limits the diaphragm’s ability to move downward to allow a deep breath.

Stooped posture and reduced mobility

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When spinal bones are weak, they result in a hunched or stooped posture over time. Similarly, as fractures and bone weakness progress, some individuals may experience difficulty performing daily activities.

Risk factors for osteoporosis

According to the Cleveland Clinic, anyone can develop osteoporosis. People with the following factors are more at risk:

Advancing age

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The risk of osteoporosis increases with age as bone density naturally decreases.

Family history

Having a parent or sibling with osteoporosis may increase the likelihood of developing the condition.

Low body weight

People with a smaller body frame or lower body weight may be at higher risk because they generally have less bone mass.

Lack of physical activity

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A sedentary lifestyle may weaken bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis over time.

Frequent smoking

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Older adults or young individuals who smoke frequently and consume tobacco are more at risk of developing osteoporosis. Nicotine and other toxic chemicals in tobacco restrict blood flow to the bones. This impairs osteoblasts, the cells responsible for building new bone mass.

Can osteoporosis be prevented?

While ageing cannot be prevented, certain lifestyle measures may help support bone health:

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