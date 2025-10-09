Pregnancy In 40s: Gynaecologist Explains Risks and Challenges For Mother And Child

Late pregnancies have been put in the spotlight after Katrina Kaif and Bharti Singh announced that they are set to embrace motherhood. Katrina Kaif announced her first pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal at 42. The actress is due to deliver later this month. Bharti Singh has also announced her second pregnancy at 41 after welcoming her first child at the age of 38. Reports also suggest that Sonam Kapoor is likely to embrace motherhood for the second time, though the actress has not announced the news of her pregnancy yet.

What do doctors have to say about late pregnancy?

While not unheard of, women bearing children after the age of 35 is considered rare. Some even warn against such ‘late pregnancies’, citing risks and challenges to both mother and the baby. Speaking with Republic World, Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, HOD & Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital, cautions against the risks that one might have to incur when opting for a late pregnancy. She shares, “Pregnancies can certainly happen after 40, even natural conceptions, but the chances come down with age! It is important to ensure that these pregnancies are normal by performing some tests at the 13th week, which tell us about genetic normalcy. Women must also understand and accept that they are at a higher risk of abortions, high blood pressure, and gestational diabetes as opposed to a younger population during pregnancy. Complications, including the presence of fibroids, ovarian cysts, etc., also tend to increase with advancing age.”

Not just for the mother, the medical expert also lists the risks the fetus could run into when a woman conceives at a later age. She says, “As far as the fetus goes, there is an increase in risks of chromosomal abnormalities, syndromes, and anomalies.” However, regular prenatal ultrasounds at registered medical centres can help detect and treat a problem, if any.



Also Read: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Set To Welcome Baby No. 2 After 8 Years Of Marriage

Is freezing eggs a vital solution for individuals who want to opt for a later pregnancy?

Representative image of late pregnancies | Image: Freepik

In the same conversation, Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh also mentioned that egg freezing is an option for women who want to bear children at a later age. She says, “Oocyte freezing in single women or embryo freezing in women with defined partners who would like to postpone pregnancy to a later date is a solution, where the egg or embryo remains at the age it was frozen, while the woman moves on with biological ageing. A good age to do this would be about 32-33 years. However, associated medical risks due to age, like diabetes and blood pressure, don’t change, and can be controlled only by a healthy diet, regular exercise, meditation, and medication in those who are already victims of these lifestyle disorders. ”



Also Read: Bharti Singh, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra And Other Actresses Set To Embrace Motherhood Soon

Are late pregnancies risky for women?

Representative image of late pregnancies | Image: Freepik