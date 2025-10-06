Updated 6 October 2025 at 19:40 IST
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Set To Welcome Baby No. 2 After 8 Years Of Marriage
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to their Instagram account to share the news of their second pregnancy in an adorable post.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood again. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first baby in April 2022. They named their son - Laksh Limbachiyaa, nicknamed Golla. In their vlogs and podcasts, both Bharti and Haarsh have often expressed a desire to have a second child.
On October 6, Bharti Singh and Haarsh took to their Instagram account to share the news of their pregnancy. In the adorable post, Haarsh could be seen hugging his wife, who flaunted her baby bump in a casual outfit. The photo was taken on a picturesque backdrop, seemingly from a recent trip taken by the couple. The couple shared the post with the caption, “we are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon”.
Soon after the official announcement, fans, well-wishers and friends of the couple took to the comment section to extend congratulations to the new parents. Parineeti Chopra, Divya Agarwal, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Drashti Dhami, Aditi Bhatia, Jamie Lever, Deepika Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar and Vishal Pandey, among others, shared their best wishes for Bharti and Haarsh.
When Bharti Singh hinted at planning a second baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Earlier this year, Bharti Singh addressed speculations about her second pregnancy. The comedian made it clear that she is willing to have a second child, for her son Golla to have a sibling. During a AMA session, she shared, “No, I am not pregnant yet, but I want to plan in 2025 only, as this is the right time for me to have the second baby. Golla is also 3 years old now. Please pray that we have a daughter or son soon.” Her revelation had gone viral at the time.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 19:27 IST