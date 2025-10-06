Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Set To Welcome Baby No. 2 After 8 Years Of Marriage

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood again. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first baby in April 2022. They named their son - Laksh Limbachiyaa, nicknamed Golla. In their vlogs and podcasts, both Bharti and Haarsh have often expressed a desire to have a second child.



On October 6, Bharti Singh and Haarsh took to their Instagram account to share the news of their pregnancy. In the adorable post, Haarsh could be seen hugging his wife, who flaunted her baby bump in a casual outfit. The photo was taken on a picturesque backdrop, seemingly from a recent trip taken by the couple. The couple shared the post with the caption, “we are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon”.

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram





Soon after the official announcement, fans, well-wishers and friends of the couple took to the comment section to extend congratulations to the new parents. Parineeti Chopra, Divya Agarwal, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Drashti Dhami, Aditi Bhatia, Jamie Lever, Deepika Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar and Vishal Pandey, among others, shared their best wishes for Bharti and Haarsh.



When Bharti Singh hinted at planning a second baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa