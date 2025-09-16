Updated 16 September 2025 at 16:30 IST
Research Claims Vitamin D Can Slow Down Biological Aging By Preserving Telomere Length, Here's What Doctors Have to Say
New research in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests vitamin D supplements may slow aging by preserving telomere length. Experts explain how vitamin D reduces inflammation, supports cell repair, boosts immunity, and could help delay age-related diseases.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
According to the medical publication, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, some research has shown that taking vitamin D supplements may be the secret to stopping aging.
We spoke to Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, to understand the groundbreaking discovery. Dr. Srivastava says, “Vitamin D supplementation has been associated with the retardation of biological aging, particularly by preserving telomere length. Telomeres are chromosome endings covered by a cap that shortens as the cells divide, a mechanism that has been associated with aging and cellular malfunction. Shorter telomeres have also been associated with many diseases of aging as well as reduced lifespan.”
He further explains, “Research indicates that proper levels of vitamin D will assist in telomere length maintenance through lessening inflammation and oxidative stress—two mechanisms that speed up telomere erosion. Vitamin D is important for immunity and has been discovered to affect genes responsible for cell maintenance and repair. Vitamin D receptors are found in nearly every cell in the body, which reflects its systemic influence on health.”
Although research has shown a link between increased vitamin D levels and increased telomere length, more must be learned before a cause-and-effect relationship can be confirmed. However, ensuring optimal levels of vitamin D, especially in those at risk, can promote general health, possibly slowing aging and age-related illness. The details of how vitamin D acts on telomere biology remain for the future to unravel.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 16:30 IST