Research Claims Vitamin D Can Slow Down Biological Aging By Preserving Telomere Length, Here's What Doctors Have to Say

According to the medical publication, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, some research has shown that taking vitamin D supplements may be the secret to stopping aging.

Also Read: Newly Recognized Type 5 Diabetes Linked to Childhood Undernutrition

We spoke to Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, to understand the groundbreaking discovery. Dr. Srivastava says, “Vitamin D supplementation has been associated with the retardation of biological aging, particularly by preserving telomere length. Telomeres are chromosome endings covered by a cap that shortens as the cells divide, a mechanism that has been associated with aging and cellular malfunction. Shorter telomeres have also been associated with many diseases of aging as well as reduced lifespan.”

He further explains, “Research indicates that proper levels of vitamin D will assist in telomere length maintenance through lessening inflammation and oxidative stress—two mechanisms that speed up telomere erosion. Vitamin D is important for immunity and has been discovered to affect genes responsible for cell maintenance and repair. Vitamin D receptors are found in nearly every cell in the body, which reflects its systemic influence on health.”