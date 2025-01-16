Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: What Happens When The Thoracic Spinal Cord is Injured?

Saif Ali Khan's spinal fluid was leaking as a result of the stabbing incident that took place at his Bandra residence. | Image: Instagram

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked with a 2.5-inch knife by an intruder, who gained access into his Bandra residence through his youngest son, Jeh's room.

The Nawab of Pataudi sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the knife used by the attacker, who has been suspected to have links with one of Khan's house helps.

Doctors have removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a successfully surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

A team of doctors looking after Saif's medical requirements at the Lilavati Hospital addressed all concerns regarding the actors' health.

Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery, said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid.

"Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well".

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by 2.5-inch knife, suffers thoracic spinal cord injury: What Is It?

The thoracic region of the spinal cord connects to and controls the trunk and inner arm muscles, and relays sensations from skin in these areas. The location of the connected muscles and skin at each respective level of the thoracic spinal cord are closely aligned, falling in very similar areas of the body, according to Shepherd Center report.

The higher the level of your spinal cord injury, the more functions will be affected. This occurs because signals to and from the brain are not able to pass through the area of damage. Thus, the transmission of messages to and from areas below the level of injury may be disrupted, it said.

Because of this, individuals with thoracic spinal cord injuries may also experience paralysis and a lack of sensation in their lower bodies.

Range of damages caused by thoracic spinal cord injury

As a result of a thoracic spinal cord injury, patients are known to experience loss of motor control and sensation in the trunk and/or legs, referred to as paraplegia. Depending on the severity of the injury, the timeline to which motor control and sensation are affected may vary.