Sarcopenia Explained: Symptoms And Risk Factors For Elderly

Sarcopenia is the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength that happens with age. It is commonly associated with ageing and becomes noticeable after the age of 60. It affects the musculoskeletal system and can make everyday tasks harder over time. Even though muscle decline is a normal part of ageing, sarcopenia occurs when the loss becomes significant enough to affect daily functioning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition develops due to a combination of factors such as changes in muscle tissue due to age and nutritional deficiencies.

Symptoms of sarcopenia

The symptoms of sarcopenia often develop gradually and may be overlooked in the early stages. According to the Cleveland Clinic, common signs include:

Loss of stamina

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It is a primary symptom of sarcopenia, and it is caused by the progressive degradation of skeletal muscle mass and metabolic efficiency. When the tissue shrinks, the body exerts more energy to perform basic tasks. This causes rapid fatigue after minimal activity.

Trouble climbing stairs

Tasks that require using leg and core strength, such as climbing stairs, become more challenging. This happens due to the weakening of those muscle groups.

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Frequent falls

With reduced muscle strength and control, balance is affected. This increases the chances of stumbling and falling, especially in older adults.

Decrease in muscle size

A common symptom of sarcopenia is a decrease in muscle size. With decreasing muscle size, a noticeable thinning of limbs can be seen. Areas that were once firm and toned can appear soft.

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Walking slowly

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According to the National Institute of Health, walking slowly is one of the primary clinical indicators of sarcopenia. The progressive loss of muscle mass and power forces the body to adopt a shorter, more cautious stride.

Risk factors associated with sarcopenia

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the risk of developing sarcopenia goes up as a person ages. But there are other possible risk factors. These include:

Ageing

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It is the most common factor. A person who develops sarcopenia in their 30's and 40's can begin losing muscle mass and strength. This process speeds up between the ages of 65 and 80.

Physical inactivity

As people age, they become less active. This leads to less muscle usage. Prolonged inactivity causes muscle weakening, and muscle fibres begin to shrink.

Genetic factors

Some individuals may be genetically more prone to sarcopenia due to the composition of their muscle fibres or their body’s response to ageing.

Chronic health conditions

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Chronic illnesses directly affect the muscle tissue. According to the Cleveland Clinic, certain medications like corticosteroids lead to muscle loss over time.

Hormonal changes

Levels of growth hormone and testosterone decrease with age. Both are important for building and maintaining muscle mass.

Can sarcopenia be prevented?

While sarcopenia cannot be prevented, several ways can help slow its progression and support muscle health.

Regular strength training

Regular resistance training is the most effective way to fight sarcopenia. Exercises such as weight training and bodyweight exercises can help maintain and improve muscle strength.

Staying physically active

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Regular physical activity may support muscle function and overall health. Activities like walking, cycling, swimming and aerobics support muscle endurance.

Consuming sufficient protein

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