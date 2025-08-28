Silent Signs of Skin Cancer: Insights From Doctor As Clarke Shares Sixth Surgery Update

Former captain of the Australian cricket team, Michael Clarke, recently underwent his sixth surgery related to skin cancer. In his post, he urged people to conduct constant health checks, which served as a sobering reminder of how quietly and persistently the disease can advance.



While obvious signs are noticed, others often go unchecked. We spoke to Dr. Shitij Goel, Director and Head of Dermatology at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, to understand the less common signs of skin cancer that often get overlooked.

Lesser-known signs of skin cancer

Talking about silent signs of the deadly condition, Dr. Goel says, “Although most people link skin cancer with noticeable warning signs such as new or changing moles, others are much less apparent. Less commonly known are small, pearly lesions, continual dry or scaly spots, sores that do not heal, or a spot that continuously itches or bleeds.”

He further adds, “These can show up on neglected regions — such as the ears, scalp, back of the neck, or between toes.”

Preventive measures as suggested by doctors

Preventing skin cancer starts with understanding the risks and adopting daily habits that shield the skin. Dr. Goel suggests, “Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every day, even when it's cloudy. Cover up with protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses, and try to avoid peak UV hours. Do regular skin checks at home and with a dermatologist — particularly for those with fair skin or a history of sunburns.”