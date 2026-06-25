Staying Up Late Or Waking Early For FIFA World Cup? Here's How To Fix Your Sleep Cycle To Deal With Erratic Schedule

Fans of football are dealing with a challenging month owing to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The timings of the matches vary every day on the basis of the location. Since most matches are being played in the USA, Canada and Mexico, they are broadcast at odd timings in the rest of the world. Some matches are played early in the morning, while others are planned late at night. The erratic timing messes up the sleep schedule of football fans who watch the matches. Here are a few tips through which you can still enjoy the game without completely derailing your precious sleep schedule.

Pre-match naps

The best way to manage the sleep cycle is to squeeze in a 20-30-minute nap before the match. Since the timings of the matches are well known, it is easier to plan ahead. However, the trick is to stick to smaller naps and not doze off for longer periods.

Limit caffeine consumption

Many fans rely on coffee, tea, or energy drinks to stay awake during matches. While caffeine can provide a temporary boost, consuming it late in the day may interfere with sleep quality. Try to avoid caffeinated beverages at least six hours before your planned bedtime.

Avoid heavy meals while watching

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Post-match or in-match snacking is common, but eating large or spicy meals right before bed can cause discomfort and affect sleep quality. Opt for lighter snacks if hunger strikes during the game.

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Unwinding routine

After an intense match, your mind may remain stimulated long after the final whistle. Spend 15 to 30 minutes unwinding before bed. Reading, listening to calming music, or practising light stretching can help signal to your body that it's time to rest.



Avoid screentime

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Conclude. Try to get into bed and sleep immediately after the matches conclude. Staying up late to watch the highlights or scroll reels can hinder sleep.

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Recovery days

If you've had several nights of interrupted sleep, make recovery a priority. Aim for an earlier bedtime, stay hydrated, and avoid overloading your schedule.

Daylight is important

Exposure to natural sunlight, especially in the morning, helps regulate circadian rhythms and promotes better sleep at night. Even a short walk outdoors can help reset your body clock after a late night.