Swimming In Summer? Simple Eye Care Tips That Could Save You From Painful Infections
Swimming is a fun activity during summer vacations; however, prolonged exposure to pool water can irritate the eyes.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Summer vacation means enjoying and spending time in swimming pools, water parks, or on beaches. Swimming is a fun way to stay active and beat the heat. However, prolonged exposure to pool water can irritate the eyes. It also increases the risk of infections. Chlorine, bacteria, and other contaminants present in water can cause redness. If proper precautions are not taken, it might increase itching and discomfort. To protect your eyes while swimming this summer, here are some simple eye care tips:
Wear swimming goggles
Swimming goggles act as a protective barrier between your eyes and the water. They help reduce exposure to chlorine and other irritants that cause redness and discomfort.
Avoid opening eyes underwater
It is advised to wear swimming goggles even while underwater. However, if goggles aren't available, then dont open eyes underwater. Keeping eyes closed while underwater can help limit contact with chemicals that may be present in the water.
Remove contact lenses before swimming
Swimming while wearing contact lenses increases the risk of eye irritation and infection. If vision correction is needed, prescription swimming goggles may be a safer alternative.
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Rinse eyes after swimming
After leaving the pool, gently rinse eyes with clean water. This helps remove chlorine residue and other irritants that can linger on the eye surface.
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Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes
Rubbing your eyes with unwashed hands can introduce bacteria and increase irritation. If your eyes feel uncomfortable, rinse them instead of rubbing.
Take breaks if eyes feel irritated
Persistent redness, burning, or discomfort may be a sign that the eyes need a break from the water. Resting eyes can help reduce irritation.
Seek medical attention for persistent irritation
If symptoms such as pain, swelling, or excessive redness do not improve, consult an eye specialist. Early treatment may help prevent complications.