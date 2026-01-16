Sugar With 60% Less Calories: Scientists Develop Alternative That Is As Sweet And Doesn't Spike Insulin

A new discovery may soon replace artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, stevia and xylitol. While they may have gained popularity in a health obsessed market, these sugar substitutes are increasingly being linked to side effects like brain ageing, leading to decline in cognitive skills.

Experts have now found a way to make tagatose – a sugar with about 60 percent fewer calories than table sugar, without compromising on the sweet flavour of sucrose, found in traditional sugar.

Consumption of sugar is linked to cardiovascular diseases | Image: X

As per initial findings, tagatose tastes 92% like sugar and has about one third of the calories that sugar contains. Moreover, the new alternative does not spike insulin levels like sucrose or high-intensity artificial sweeteners. This makes it a potentially attractive option for those with diabetes or blood glucose issues.

Tagatose is a rare natural sweetener, found in only small amounts in some dairy products and fruits. It offers a potentially healthier option to sucrose or sugar as well as artificial sweeteners, which can both spike insulin levels. Tagatose is also considered 'tooth-friendly' unlike sucrose, which feeds certain bacteria in the mouth that contribute to tooth decay,. Instead, initial research suggests that tagatose limits the growth of harmful oral microbes.

Artificial sweeteners like stevia and xylitol have been found to have side effects | Image: Freepik