What Is Meningitis? A Life-Threatening Medical Condition That Led To Actress Daveigh Chase's Death

Daveigh Chase, a celebrated actress best known for her role as Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring, passed away on June 16 at the age of 35. She died from meningitis and a blood infection that caused septic complications, ultimately leading to organ failure.

What is Meningitis?

Meningitis is the inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition, usually caused by viral or bacterial infections. Fungal and parasitic infections can also be responsible.

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Types of Meningitis

There are four types of meningitis:

1. Bacterial meningitis (the most common)

2. Viral meningitis

3. Fungal meningitis

4. Parasitic meningitis (eosinophilic meningitis)

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Symptoms of Meningitis

Common symptoms of meningitis include:

- Fever

- Stiff neck

- Sensitivity to light

- Headache

- Nausea

- Lack of energy

- Extreme sleepiness

- Loss of appetite

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Causes of Meningitis

Meningitis can be caused by:

- Common bacteria or viral illnesses

- Fungal infections

- Parasites, such as those that cause rat lungworm

- Brain or head injuries

- Cancer cells

- Autoimmune conditions, like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis

- Side effects of certain medications

Risk Factors for Meningitis

Individuals at high risk for meningitis include:

- Those under 5 years old or over 65 years old

- People with weakened immune systems

- Individuals without a spleen

- Those with alcohol use disorders

- People who have had brain or spinal cord injuries or surgeries

How to Prevent Meningitis

To reduce the risk of meningitis, consider the following precautions:

- Get vaccinated against bacterial and viral infections

- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

- Avoid contact with individuals who have viral infections or fevers

- Do not consume unpasteurized milk or certain foods

- Take measures to avoid mosquito and tick bites