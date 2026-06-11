Swimming Lessons This Summer? Ways To Protect Children's Eyes In The Pool

Summer vacations are in full swing. Many children are heading to pools to cool off and learn to swim. While the activity offers several benefits, frequent exposure to chlorinated water and sunlight can sometimes affect eye health. Here are some simple ways parents can help protect their children's eyes while swimming this summer:

Encourage children to wear swimming goggles

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Swimming goggles create a protective barrier between the eyes and pool water. Goggles can help reduce irritation caused by chlorine and other substances commonly found in swimming pools.

Rinse eyes after swimming

Experts recommend rinsing the eyes with clean, fresh water after swimming. This can help remove chlorine, salt, dirt, and other particles that may remain on the surface of the eyes.

Avoid rubbing the eyes

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Children are tempted to rub their eyes if they feel itchy or irritated after swimming. However, rubbing can worsen irritation and may introduce additional germs to the eyes.

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Use UV-protective goggles for outdoor pools

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For children who swim outdoors, UV-protective goggles help shield the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays. UV protection is important during extended periods in the sun.

Teach children not to share goggles

Sharing goggles increases the risk of sharing and spreading bacteria or viruses that can contribute to eye infections. Each child should use their own properly fitted pair.

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Watch for signs of eye infection

Parents should pay attention to symptoms. Persistent redness, excessive tearing, pain, discharge, or sensitivity to light are some of the symptoms. If these continue after swimming, it may be a good idea to consult an eye care professional.

Choose well-maintained pools

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