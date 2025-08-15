Republic World
Updated 15 August 2025 at 09:42 IST

'Use 10% Less...': PM Modi Labels Obesity As 'Major Challenge', Offers Easy Solution To Counter Health Issue

PM Modi emphasised that the onus of reducing the cases of obesity in India belongs to the families. He also stressed on the "10% less cooking oil" approach in home cooked meals.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
PM Modi advises to use 10% less cooking oil in home cooked meals
PM Modi advises to use 10% less cooking oil in home cooked meals

In his Independence Day 2025 speech from the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi labelled obesity a "major challenge for the nation" and emphasised that families need to take onus and cut down on fat consumption in their diets.

Previously too, recognising how obesity has become a major issue for Indians across ages, PM Modi, during one of his Mann Ki Baat addresses, emphasised the need for nationwide awareness and collective action to reduce obesity. He mentioned how particularly through lower edible oil consumption the risk of obesity can be countered. He spoke about using 10% less cooking oil in food during his I-Day speech again.

"Obesity is becoming a major challenge for our nation. In the coming years, experts predict that one in every three people will be affected by obesity. We need to protect ourselves from obesity. That is why everyone will have to take part, and I had suggested a small measure: families should decide that when cooking oil comes into the house, they will use 10% less. By doing this, we will contribute to winning the fight against obesity," PM Modi said.

The Government of India has launched several initiatives, including the Fit India Movement, NP-NCD, POSHAN Abhiyaan, Eat Right India, and Khelo India, to promote healthier lifestyles, better nutrition, and physical activity. These programs aim to encourage long-term behavioural change, ensuring a healthier future for all.

What is Obesity?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is defined as an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. The commonly used metric to classify obesity is Body Mass Index (BMI), where a BMI of 25 or above is considered overweight, and a BMI of 30 or above is classified as obese. It increases the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 09:42 IST