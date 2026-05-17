What Causes Painful Nighttime Leg Cramps?

Involuntary muscle spasm in the middle of the night can wake you up from a deep sleep. These nocturnal cramps, also called Charley horses, are generally accompanied by intense pain and discomfort. These can happen in the calf, feet or thigh areas. These cramps appear as if muscles are contracting. Though generally harmless, if these episodes happen frequently, it is best to see a medical practitioner.

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In many cases, the reason behind the cramps is not always clear. However, experts believe several lifestyle habits, health conditions and muscle-related issues may increase the chances of developing them. As per the Cleveland Clinic, these spasms can last from seconds upto a few minutes. As per the publication, the cases increase as one grows older. Women are also more likely to suffer from cramps.

What are the causes of leg cramps?

One of the most common reasons is muscle fatigue or overuse. Standing for long hours, walking excessively, intense workouts or even sitting in awkward positions for prolonged periods can strain muscles, making them more likely to cramp at night. In contrast, sitting for long durations, especially for people in desk job are also likely to cause cramps.

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Dehydration is another possible trigger. During hot Indian summers, the body loses fluids through sweating, and inadequate water intake may disrupt the balance of minerals needed for healthy muscle function.



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Poor circulation or nerve compression can also play a role. Sitting for long hours, poor posture or sleeping in positions that put pressure on nerves may trigger sudden tightening in the legs. Some people experience cramps when their toes point downward during sleep, shortening calf muscles and increasing the risk of spasms.

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Pregnancy is another period when nighttime leg cramps become common. Hormonal changes, added body weight and pressure on blood vessels can increase muscle discomfort, particularly during the second and third trimesters.

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