What Is Prediabetes? Know The Causes And Who Is At Risk

Prediabetes is a health condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal. However, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes. This medical condition is often considered a warning sign that the body is starting to have difficulty regulating blood sugar effectively. Many people with prediabetes may not experience noticeable symptoms, which is why regular health checkups are important. Without lifestyle changes, prediabetes can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It can even increase the chances of serious heart diseases and other health complications over time. But with healthy lifestyle changes, it could be prevented and delayed.

Prediabetes symptoms

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, prediabetes often has no symptoms. Many people dont even realise they have it. This is the reason prediabetes is considered a 'silent condition' in medical terms. However, there might be some signs hinting at the condition becoming more serious.

Prediabetes causes

Insulin resistance

Insulin resistance is one of the main causes of prediabetes. It occurs when the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin, making it harder for glucose to enter the cells and leading to higher blood sugar levels.

Genetics

A person's genetic makeup can influence how their body produces and uses insulin. Having a family history of diabetes may increase the likelihood of developing prediabetes.

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Poor diet

Frequently consuming highly processed foods, sugary beverages, and refined carbohydrates can contribute to elevated blood sugar levels over time and place extra strain on the body's insulin response.

Excess body weight

Carrying excess weight, particularly around the abdomen, can affect how the body uses insulin. This can increase the likelihood of developing insulin resistance.

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Hormonal disorders

Certain hormonal conditions, such as hypothyroidism and Cushing syndrome, can affect metabolism and insulin function, increasing the risk of high blood sugar levels.

Who is at risk of developing prediabetes?

Being overweight

Excess body weight can make it harder for the body to use insulin effectively. This increases the risk of developing prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

Physical inactivity

A sedentary lifestyle may contribute to insulin resistance and poor blood sugar control. Regular physical activity helps the body use glucose more efficiently.

Genetics

Having a parent or sibling with Type 2 diabetes may increase a person's likelihood of developing prediabetes. Genetics can play a role in how the body regulates blood sugar.

Age

The risk of prediabetes tends to increase with age, particularly after 45. However, younger adults and even children can also develop the condition.

High blood pressure

Conditions such as high blood pressure and low HDL cholesterol are often linked to insulin resistance and may increase the risk of prediabetes.

Also Read: Common Diseases That Occur During Monsoons And How To Prevent Them

Can prediabetes be prevented?

The best way to prevent or delay prediabetes is by adopting healthy lifestyle habits. Even small changes can lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes:

Weight loss

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An overweight person can easily prevent prediabetes by losing 7% of their total body weight. Studies suggest that it can reduce the onset of T2D by more than half.

Regular activity

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Movement and exercise make the body more sensitive to insulin. Aim for 30 minutes a day and gradually increase it over time once the body adjusts to the new change.

Eating changes

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