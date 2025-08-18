Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • Why Are Adults Suddenly Using Pacifiers? Find Out Why It Might Not Be The Best Idea

Updated 18 August 2025 at 16:32 IST

Why Are Adults Suddenly Using Pacifiers? Find Out Why It Might Not Be The Best Idea

Adults using pacifiers is a new internet trend originating in China, believed to help soothe anxiety, manage ADHD, curb snacking, and reduce smoking. However, experts warn it can cause dental problems in adults and may mask deeper mental health issues.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Adults using pacifiers
Adults using pacifiers | Image: Freepik
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The recent entry in the bizarre list of internet trends are adults using pacifiers. The trend started in China and is slowly becoming popular among people who use it to soothe anxiety.

Also Read: Why Do Men Start Gaining Weight After Hitting 30?

What is the trend of adults sucking on pacifiers all about?

Source; Etsy

As per media reports, there are adults who are reporting many benefits of sucking on pacifiers. Some believe it helps ease anxiety by providing a sense of safety and comfort, some say it has helped them manage ADHD symptoms, reduce the urge to snack constantly that aids in weight loss, and in some cases helped them to quit smoking.

Why might it not be a good idea for adults to use pacifiers?

Firstly, sucking on pacifiers can result in an open bite which is a condition in which your upper and lower front teeth do not merge when closing your mouth. It is caused due to the pressure from the pacifier that pushes the upper teeth out and your lower teeth in.

In babies, they have the same effect, but since the bones are still soft by the time they quit the pacifier, the teeth have time to re-align themselves. But, in adults, this condition requires adult braces to rectify the issue, which are not only a lot of hassle and often painful, but also quite expensive.

Additionally, the constant tongue-thrusting motion used while sucking on the pacifier, can actually cause severe dental and speech issues in adults.

Also Read: Modi Labels Obesity As 'Major Challenge', Offers Solution To Combat It

Band-aid for mental health issues?

For those using pacifiers to calm nerve to lull themselves into a mental state of safety, the pacifier is just a band-aid managing the symptoms temporarily, akin to a defence mechanism.

Anxiety, ADHD, even smoking are serious issues with long-term ramifications that need medical and psychological intervention. Over reliance of a defence mechanism like sucking on pacifiers may reduce the chances of the user seeking actual help for the underlying issues.

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 16:32 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source