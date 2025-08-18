Why Are Adults Suddenly Using Pacifiers? Find Out Why It Might Not Be The Best Idea

The recent entry in the bizarre list of internet trends are adults using pacifiers. The trend started in China and is slowly becoming popular among people who use it to soothe anxiety.

What is the trend of adults sucking on pacifiers all about?

As per media reports, there are adults who are reporting many benefits of sucking on pacifiers. Some believe it helps ease anxiety by providing a sense of safety and comfort, some say it has helped them manage ADHD symptoms, reduce the urge to snack constantly that aids in weight loss, and in some cases helped them to quit smoking.

Why might it not be a good idea for adults to use pacifiers?

Firstly, sucking on pacifiers can result in an open bite which is a condition in which your upper and lower front teeth do not merge when closing your mouth. It is caused due to the pressure from the pacifier that pushes the upper teeth out and your lower teeth in.

In babies, they have the same effect, but since the bones are still soft by the time they quit the pacifier, the teeth have time to re-align themselves. But, in adults, this condition requires adult braces to rectify the issue, which are not only a lot of hassle and often painful, but also quite expensive.

Additionally, the constant tongue-thrusting motion used while sucking on the pacifier, can actually cause severe dental and speech issues in adults.

Band-aid for mental health issues?

For those using pacifiers to calm nerve to lull themselves into a mental state of safety, the pacifier is just a band-aid managing the symptoms temporarily, akin to a defence mechanism.