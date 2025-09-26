World Contraception Day 2025: Know The Myths And Facts

World Contraception Day is marked on September 26 every year. It is a global campaign that highlights the right to make informed choices about reproductive health. The day marks the conversations, encourages access to accurate information, and counters the stigma that often surrounds family planning.

Even if medical science has advanced and contraceptive options have expanded, myths and half-truths continue to shape decisions in many households.

World Contraception Day 2025: Here are the most common myths and facts, as per the publication of Healthline

Myth 1: Modern contraceptives cause infertility

Fact–Contraceptives such as pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and implants are often accused of causing infertility in women. However, fertility usually returns soon after discontinuation, although injectable contraceptives may take a few months for the cycle to normalise.

Myth 2: Emergency pills are unsafe

Fact–Emergency pills are misunderstood as an "abortion pill. In reality, it works by delaying ovulation and preventing fertilisation. It cannot terminate an established pregnancy and has been declared safe by international health agencies.

Myth 3: You can't get pregnant if your partner pulls out

Fact–A surprisingly common belief is that pregnancy is unlikely to take place if your partner pulls out before ejaculating during penis-in-vagina sex. However, in reality, even a tiny bit of fluid can lead to pregnancy.

Myth 4: Hormonal birth control causes excessive weight gain

Fact– Although some people have experienced weight gain while using hormonal birth control. However, a 2021 review found that there's insufficient evidence to conclude that these methods can cause weight gain.

Myth 5: All contraceptives prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Fact- Condoms and other barrier methods(spermicide, vaginal diaphragm, cervical cap) are the only form of birth control that can also lower the risk of transmitting certain STIs.

Myth 6: All birth control methods are effective immediately

Fact- It's important to know that birth control is not 100% effective. Your chances of getting pregnant while using birth control depend on the specific type of birth control you use, as well as how consistently you use it.

Myth 7: The IUD can get lost inside your body