Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • World Hepatitis Day 2025: Fatal? Genetic? Spreads Through Touch? Let’s Debunk Common Misconceptions Around The Dreaded Virus

Updated 28 July 2025 at 11:52 IST

World Hepatitis Day 2025: Fatal? Genetic? Spreads Through Touch? Let’s Debunk Common Misconceptions Around The Dreaded Virus

Combat pervasive myths about hepatitis infection this World Hepatitis Day 2025. Learn the facts about its transmission, treatment, and impact on daily life. Debunk common misconceptions like incurability, heredity, and casual spread to understand the truth and promote awareness. Read more.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
World Hepatitis Day 2025
World Hepatitis Day 2025 | Image: Freepik

Hepatitis is a term often shrouded in misconceptions, leading to unnecessary fear and misunderstanding. Many commonly held beliefs about this condition are simply untrue, from its severity and curability to how it spreads and even its relationship with other health issues. This World Hepatits Day, let’s separate fact from fiction and she light on what we truly need to know about the deadly infection.

Also Read: Do You Have Restless Leg Syndrome? Here's What You Must Do


“All cases of hepatitis infection are fatal and there is no cure”
The truth is not all hepatitis infections are the same and their effect on the body also varies. Medical science has also made great strides in the field and it is 100% incurable as believed earlier. In fact, according to studies there are over 30 millions people in India alone who are able to live a normal life with hepatitis infection.

“Hepatitis is hereditary and passed through genetics”
Hepatitis is neither inherited nor genetic. Hepatitis B is typically transmitted from mother to child during delivery, but if the mother’s HBV status is known and the newborn receives immunoglobulin within 12 hours, this can be prevented.

Image Credit: hepmag.com

“Hepatitis can spread through casual contact”
There is absolutely no evidence to suggest that hepatitis can spread through casual contact like touching, coughing, or sharing food. The infection generally spreads through infected bodily fluids.

“Hepatitis is same as jaundice”
This is a common myth and while they are related, it is not the same. The truth is jaundice is a symptom of hepatitis and not the cause. Also, not all cases of jaundice directly lead to hepatitis infection.

Also Read: Top 5 Habits to Boost Your Gut Health After Taking Antibiotics

“Hepatitis virus cannot survive outside the human body”
This is a dangerous myth that can actually lead to exposure to the virus. The hepatitis virus can easily linger on various surfaces for several days. It is, therefore, absolutely important to practice good hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.