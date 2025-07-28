World Hepatitis Day 2025: Fatal? Genetic? Spreads Through Touch? Let’s Debunk Common Misconceptions Around The Dreaded Virus

Hepatitis is a term often shrouded in misconceptions, leading to unnecessary fear and misunderstanding. Many commonly held beliefs about this condition are simply untrue, from its severity and curability to how it spreads and even its relationship with other health issues. This World Hepatits Day, let’s separate fact from fiction and she light on what we truly need to know about the deadly infection.



“All cases of hepatitis infection are fatal and there is no cure”

The truth is not all hepatitis infections are the same and their effect on the body also varies. Medical science has also made great strides in the field and it is 100% incurable as believed earlier. In fact, according to studies there are over 30 millions people in India alone who are able to live a normal life with hepatitis infection.

“Hepatitis is hereditary and passed through genetics”

Hepatitis is neither inherited nor genetic. Hepatitis B is typically transmitted from mother to child during delivery, but if the mother’s HBV status is known and the newborn receives immunoglobulin within 12 hours, this can be prevented.

“Hepatitis can spread through casual contact”

There is absolutely no evidence to suggest that hepatitis can spread through casual contact like touching, coughing, or sharing food. The infection generally spreads through infected bodily fluids.

“Hepatitis is same as jaundice”

This is a common myth and while they are related, it is not the same. The truth is jaundice is a symptom of hepatitis and not the cause. Also, not all cases of jaundice directly lead to hepatitis infection.

