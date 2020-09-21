Last Updated:

8 Dead As Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; Several Feared Trapped

A three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane in the wee hours of Monday. According to the NDRF, rescue operations concluded.

Jay Pandya
Mumbai

A three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane in the wee hours of Monday. According to the NDRF's initial information, 20 people have been rescued by locals and as many as 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. News agency ANI quoted Thane Municipal Corporation PRO, stating while the death toll has risen to 8 in the building collapse incident, five more have reportedly been rescued,

According to locals, the building collapsed around 3.40 am. The rescue operations have been completed, as per NDRF's latest update. Officials have also rescued a child from the debris, as seen in the video below. As per sources, local authorities are still present at the incident site. 

This is a developing story. More details awaited

