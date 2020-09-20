Mumbai Sees 5038 New COVID Recoveries; Active Cases Fall To 27,664 After 10 Lakh Tests

Witnessing another surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, Mumbai on Sunday, saw 5038 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,47,807. The city saw 2236 new cases and 44 new death in the past 24 hours. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,84,313 cases of which 27,664 active cases, and 8466 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 80% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.22%. BMC reported that 10,04,017 samples have been tested till date with an 18.13% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 57 in three weeks.

10% bank staff allowed in trains

On Saturday, the Indian Railways announced that select 10% employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains. Travelling by suburban trains are currently restricted for the general public in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of nationalized banks are already allowed to travel by trains.

The Railways has increased the special suburban services in Mumbai from 350 to 500 with effect from September 21. As per a Western Railway spokesperson, this decision was taken to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding. Thus, 30 additional services during morning peak hours and 29 more services during evening peak hours will be operated for the convenience of commuters.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 572, while over 9968 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 41 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 90 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 56 days is higher than the national average of 30 days. Section 144 has been re-imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

