After Overnight Re-ignition On Monday, No New Fires Reported On Stricken MT New Diamond

As per the latest updates on the MT New Diamond oil tanker which caught fire on September 3, no new flames have been observed since the night after the re-ignition on was observed on Monday. With the joint efforts of Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) ships including Shaurya and the Sri Lankan navy, smoke on MT New Diamond has greatly reduced. Despite the fact that no new fire ignition has taken place, the process of boundary cooling still continues so that the heat on the ship can be reduced.

No new fires on MT New Diamond

The oil tanker, MT New Diamond, was coming from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire at about 37 nautical miles east of Sri Lanka coast on Sep 3. Following Sri Lanka Navy's request for assistance, Indian Coast Guard rushed to aid them in fighting the fire on MT New Diamond carrying 2,70,000 tonnes of crude oil. Indian Coast Guard deployed 6 ships including Shaurya, Sarang, and Samudra Pehredar, one Dornier aircraft and one Helo for the firefighting operation on the oil tanker. Finally, after days of fire fighting, ICG and ships from Sri Lanka managed to control the ignition on MT New Diamond.

No oil spill reported

The latest finding of by ICG, no oil spill was reported as the fire remained localised and the cargo containing the oil is safe. According to ANI, twenty-two crew members of the oil Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond have been rescued out of which one has been admitted to the hospital due to injuries while one died in the 'firefight'. A joint meeting with Salvers M/s Smit is in progress to plan embarkation on board on September 20 at 9 am for damage assessment. Additional resources which will be required at the oil tanker are on their way to the Sri Lankan coast.

