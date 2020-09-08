ICG Hands Over 1500 Kg Of DCP To Sri Lankan Officials For Fire-fighting On MT New Diamond

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said that it invoked SACEP(South Asian Cooperative for Environment Protection) & MoU provisions as ICG ship Abheek entered Trincomalee harbour to hand over 1500kg of dry chemical powder to Sri Lankan authorities for fire-fighting the blaze on MT New Diamond. The ICG also said that Dornier aircraft has been launched from Chennai to Trincomalee with 700 kg DCP.

ICG hands over 1500 kg of DCP to SL authorities

@IndiaCoastGuard invoking SACEP & MoU provisions, #ICG ship Abheek entering Trincomalee harbour this morning to hand over 1500 kg of DCP to SL authorities for #FireFighting #MTNewDiamond. Dornier aircraft being launched Chennai to Trincomalee with 700 kg DCP. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/UHWl07p4rE — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 8, 2020

The fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond off Sri Lanka coast was doused on Sunday before it reignited on Monday due to prevailing intense heat onboard. The Indian Coast Guard said that along with Sri Lankan ships and tugs, it continues to "firefight despite adverse weather conditions, resulting in intensity & quantum of flames being reduced.

#MTNewDiamond Fire re-ignited PM 06 Sep due prevailing intense heat onboard. @IndiaCoastGuard , #Srilanka ships & tugs continue #FireFighting despite adverse weather conditions, resulting in intensity & quantum of flames being reduced @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/M2Cp8UJkWA — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 7, 2020

The ICG has been engaged in fire fighting and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond since September 3. According to the ICG, no oil spill has been reported, fire remains localised and the cargo hold is reported to be safe. According to ANI, twenty-two crew members of the oil Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier is carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. ICG ships Sujay, Shaurya, Sarang and pollution response vessel Samudra Paheredar are continuously engaged in the firefighting operation on rotation, using a specialised external firefighting system, a statement from ICG said on Sunday.

Sri Lankan ships Samudra, Udara, SLCGS Samaraksha, SLCGS Samudra Raksha, SLN FACs P 462 and 464, along with Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri, are in the area. CG Helicopter ex-ICGS Sujay is being launched regularly for aerial assessment and planning the further course of action. Aerial recce by Sri Lankan Air Force Beachcraft and spraying of water through Bambi Bucket by Sri Lankan Air Force MI-17 are also in progress, the statement said.

Major boost to @IndiaCoastGuard efforts #MTNewDiamond with arrival of #ICG pollution control vessel Samudra Paheredar today morning at scene of incident. Equipped with Ocean boom, 04 Oil skimmers, Oil Spill Dispersant ,the vessel gives shot in the arm to #ICG PR operation. pic.twitter.com/c1AOer2aGi — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 6, 2020

