Air India Kozhikode Crash: All Helpline Numbers Here

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued four helpline numbers for families/associates of those who were on board the Dubai-Calicut Air India Expres flight that skidded off the Karipur Airport and broke into two pieces Friday evening. The Vande Bharat flight was carrying 190 people, including 174 passengers from UAE.

The 24X7 helpine numbers are: 1800118797, +91 1123012113, +91 1123014104, +91 1123017905. A fax number has also been issued: +91 1123018158. Email: covid19@mea.gov.in

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident. "Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," he wrote on Twitter.

According to Malappuram SP, 16 people have died, 123 injured, and 15 seriously injured in the incident.

Furthermore, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the following helpline numbers:

Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493

Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320

Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates has set up five helpline numbers which have been tweeted by the Consulate in Dubai, Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told Republic TV. He said all details related to the incident can be accessed on these websites— https://www.cgidubai.gov.in/ and https://indembassyuae.gov.in/index.php

The Indian Embassy in Dubai also announced that as per the latest information, search and rescue operations have been concluded and all the injured have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment. It has also issued a helpline number.

As per latest info from state authorities, search and rescue operation is over and all injured have been shifted to various hospitals like MIMS, Aster etc and in Mallapuram. Air India Dubai helpline +97142079444. CGI Dubai expresses it's deep condolences for deceased passengers. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

Furthermore, the helpline numbers are — 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575 and 00971 6 5970303

Following the crash landing, Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the police and fire department to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the flight arriving from Dubai fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces.

The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the Karipur airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vijayan on the plane crash. Expressing his pain over the plane crash, the PM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Moreover, he promised that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. The Kerala CM assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency.

