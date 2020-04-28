Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches Fee Reimbursement Scheme For Students Amid COVID-19

In a bid to provide 100 reimbursements of fees to students of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ project, benefiting nearly 14 lakh students across the state.

“Rs 4000 crores along with the pending due of Rs 1880 crore during the previous TDP government, has been released to take forward the welfare program keeping up yet another promise YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made for the welfare of poorer sections. The amount has been directly credited into the mothers’ account of the students,” an official statement read.

The scheme ensures that students from lower-income households are provided with financial assistance for their education while Jagannana Vasathi Deevana would look after the hostel and mess charges. As per the statement, the State Government has prioritized public welfare, especially in times of crisis, which is why this scheme was launched during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in a better state,” it added.

CM YS Jagan Reddy said that the funds under Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be directly credited into the accounts of the parents or guardians of the students in four installments every year. The statement also said that if the fee is paid by the parents, they will have the authority to question the college management regarding the facilities, quality of teaching, infrastructure, etc.

Zero-interest loans for women self-help groups

Amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has compelled the Central government to extend the nationwide lockdown adding to the economic crisis, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

"With the introduction of interest-free loans, welfare of women is being taken care of. They have not been going to work for the last month due to the lockdown. Our Chief Minister recognized the need to help the people in the hour of crisis," Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)