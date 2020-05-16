Auraiya Accident: MP CM Expresses Condolences, Prays For 'quick Recovery Of Injured'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed his condolences over the deaths of migrant workers who died in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. Taking to Twitter, he wrote a post in Hindi, which can be roughly translated to: "In Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, many precious lives were killed in a road accident. I pray to God for peace of the departed souls and quick recovery of the injured."

Accident in UP's Auraiya

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. According to Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh, the incident occurred when the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, he said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He added that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in the Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place," he said.

Home Secy orders state governments/UTs

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their travel through special buses or Shramik special trains. In the letter, Bhalla noted that despite the Ministry's earlier advise to State/UT authorities to appropriately counsel migrants walking on roads and provide them with food, water, and shelter, thousands of them were still seen walking on roads, railway tracks and traveling in trucks in different parts of the country.

He wrote, "Government has allowed the movement of migrant workers by buses and 'Shramik' special trains to enable them to travel to their native places. It is now the responsibility of states and Union Territories to ensure the movement of stranded migrant workers who are willing to go to their home states is facilitated."

