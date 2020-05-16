Auraiya Accident: West Bengal Govt To Give Rs 2 Lakh Each To Kin Of Victims

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Saturday condoled the death of migrants in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya and offered compensation for the family of the deceased. Some of the victims are reportedly said to be from Bengal.

An official statement from the State Health Department said: "Government of West Bengal offers its condolences over the unfortunate death of persons in Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. They died in UP, on their way home in Purulia. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh per head is reaching next of the kin here as soon as possible."

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation for those whose lives were lost in the tragic accident. The UP government also announced Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured in the accident.

Tragic accident

As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place,'' he added.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

Mamata condoles incident

Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her grief over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. Likewise, several political leaders reacted to the accident and expressed their condolences over the death of the migrant workers.

Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident in #Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the migrant brothers and sisters who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for recovery of those injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

