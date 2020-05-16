J'khand CM Calls Auraiya Incident 'unfortunate'; Urges For Safe Return Of Migrant Workers

Following the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers and said that arrangements should be made to send the labourers to their destinations safely. A truck collided with a container truck in Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20.

The Chief Minister said that he has directed his officers that no migrant workers, regardless of the state they belong to, should be seen walking on the roads.

"We are discussing as to what are the provisions of the government to help them. It is an unfortunate incident. I have directed my officers that no migrant workers, regardless of the state they belong to, should be seen walking on the roads," said Soren. "If someone is seen walking, arrangements have to be made to take them to a safe place where they are provided food and sent to their destination. If they are from some other state, respective nodal officers have to be contacted so that arrangements can be made to send them there," he said.

The accident

As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place,'' he added.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

UP CM condoles demise of migrants

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media.

Further, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Station House Officer (SHO) & Kosi Kalan, Mathura SHO were suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM has sought a report from SSP, IG, & ADG and has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of deceased & Rs 50,000 for the injured.

